Top 5 Apps to Ease Your Travel Woes This Summer Vacation

May 28, 2016

Summers are here and it couldn’t be any more hotter. Media reports recently quoted roads literally melting their tar making them difficult to walk on without getting your footwear stuck and this summer being the hottest it’s ever been in a few years. Hundreds are dying because of the abnormal heat wave and the lung choking trail of dust and aerosol particulates collecting in one of the most polluted cities of the world, the mere concept of existence is not only harsh, but also possibly extremely harmful. This sounds like a perfect time for a getaway. In a cash strapped society like ours, it’s a perfect time to take a break from the monotony without burning a hole in your pocket. Summer school vacations right about now also make for a perfect time for a family trip! With new start-ups popping every now and then, discount rates are a breeze and here are some apps to help you plan out your summer travel in the most convenient way!

Revv

What’s better than having a car of your choice & getting to drive it around and to be able to get a car delivered & picked off from your doorstep? Revv offers just that, along with a simple & cheap pricing of hourly rental without any constraint on the number of kilometres one drives. You can select your vehicle from an extensive range of cars, including the Hyundai Grand i10 (starting at Rs. 59 an hour), Nissan Sunny (Rs. 85, per hour) or even an Audi Q3 (Rs. 249, per hour).

Goibibo

The go to place for online hotels bookings and also a leading air travel aggregator. The number one ranked mobile app under the travel category, its core value differentiator is delivery of the fastest and the most trusted user experiences, be it in terms of quickest search and booking, fastest payments, settlement and refund processes.

Routofy

Routofy is a travel app that shows complete travel info, such as flight prices, train availability, bus seat availability & schedules, prepaid cabs & Uber. You can book tickets for your entire travel itinerary by combining flights, trains, buses & cabs for your journey. No need for multiple travel apps.

Tripgator

If you want to save yourself the hassle of looking for interesting landmarks to visit in the destination city, Tripigator’s Trip Planner helps. You just need to type in the name of the city, select some interests and the date of travel, and the app will throw up options. For example, if you select Lucknow and choose culture as an interest, it will throw up a potential daily plan—Bara Imambara and Dilkusha Kothi were some of the options that showed up—along with images, detailed descriptions and the time you should ideally spend at each location.

Tripoto

It is a platform for user-created itineraries and travelogues, as well as a travel-themed social network. Each itinerary includes insider tips in the form of first-person reviews and photographs, along with a hotel booking section from Expedia.