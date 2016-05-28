Get Luxurious With Ola

May 28, 2016 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

If you thought that you couldn’t travel in style on a low budget, you have been proven wrong by the taxi aggregator Ola.

A new category has been introduced by the taxi hailing app called 'Ola Lux' where riders can now book a luxury car at a minimum fare of Rs. 200 and just Rs. 19 per/km. A ride time charge of Rs. two per minute is also applicable.

The true potential of luxury cars in India hasn’t been unlocked yet, and sensing this, Ola has rolled out its new chic feature which will give riders the option of luxury sedans, like Jaguar, Mercedes, Audi, BMW, Toyota Fortuner and Honda Accord amongst other high-end sedans and SUVs to choose fop,

The service is available across South Mumbai to begin with, and will be introduced to other parts of the city soon.

“Lux is a brand new category from Ola that brings unmatched style and comfort for those who demand it. Ola has always focused on providing superior in-cab experience, and choices to suit the need, usage occasion and mood of its customers. Ola Lux is an offering in that direction, at the high end," said Head of Categories and Chief Marketing Officer at Ola, Raghuvesh Sarup.

"With a growing number of young executives, entrepreneurs and professionals, the need for on-demand luxury sedans is growing tremendously in a city like Mumbai. Young adults like the flexibility of not having to drive in heavy traffic or having to park, while still travelling in a stylish luxury ride made available within minutes via the Ola app on their own smartphone," added Raghuvesh.

Present at the event Bollywood actress Chitrangada Singh said, "With Lux, Ola is taking luxury travel experience a notch higher. Given our busy schedules and lifestyle, we're often pressed for time and driving is a big No for obvious reasons. Getting elegant, luxurious cars at the tap of a button is so much simpler and convenient."

"I've used Ola at several other occasions and was mighty impressed with their service. I'm confident that with a top notch experience like Ola Lux, I can give up on my car and driver very often," added Chitrangada Singh.

Ola Lux is currently available only in South Mumbai and will be rolled-out in other parts of the city and across the country soon. The Lux icon appears on the Ola app when the customer is in one of the designated areas in Mumbai. Features like driver details being displayed upfront, SOS buttons, AutoConnect Wifi, live tracking and seamless payment using Ola Money will continue to be available on Ola Lux.

So, will get luxurious today, share with us on our Facebook Page Entrepreneur India.