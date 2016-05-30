The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?

May 30, 2016 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Lately, in the entrepreneurial and tech-centric media, there’s been some discussion on whether the app boom days are over, especially in light of the ever-climbing CAC costs reported by tech startups. We asked investors based in the Middle East, from angels to VCs, to talk back and give us their views on whether startups in the app space still have a chance to make it (and get looked at seriously for capital).

THE Q What is your opinion on the idea that the app boom has already gone through a life and death cycle, and that it’s now an overly optimistic (and unlikely) area for entrepreneurs to succeed in?

"I don’t think that the mobile apps businesses are witnessing a death. It’s definitely a much more crowded market now, where the mobile app or the ‘app store only’ business models might be declining because of the market saturation. However, I think we are also seeing a new era of how mobile app businesses are developing to be an essential channel rather just an end product, where many of the startups now think mobile first and are busy trying to deliver a smooth cross-platform experience to their users from day one.”

Related: Flat6Labs CEO Ramez Mohamed On The Biggest Red Flags He Has Seen In Startup Business Plans