The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?

The Investor's View: Is The App Boom Over?
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
CEO, Flat6Labs
Lately, in the entrepreneurial and tech-centric media, there’s been some discussion on whether the app boom days are over, especially in light of the ever-climbing CAC costs reported by tech startups. We asked investors based in the Middle East, from angels to VCs, to talk back and give us their views on whether startups in the app space still have a chance to make it (and get looked at seriously for capital). 

THE Q What is your opinion on the idea that the app boom has already gone through a life and death cycle, and that it’s now an overly optimistic (and unlikely) area for entrepreneurs to succeed in?

"I don’t think that the mobile apps businesses are witnessing a death. It’s definitely a much more crowded market now, where the mobile app or the ‘app store only’ business models might be declining because of the market saturation. However, I think we are also seeing a new era of how mobile app businesses are developing to be an essential channel rather just an end product, where many of the startups now think mobile first and are busy trying to deliver a smooth cross-platform experience to their users from day one.”

