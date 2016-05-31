Start Up Your Day

A New Study Explains Why Your Facebook Friends Keep Sharing Pictures of Their Kids -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

A New Study Explains Why Your Facebook Friends Keep Sharing Pictures of Their Kids -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Power up. Amazon’s got a new tool for your browser -- you can interact with a limited-functionality Alexa at Echoism.io.

Big reveal. A leaked photo shows a sleek new Microsoft Surface phone screen, but many are skeptical of Windows's ability to compete when it comes to mobile.

Babies online. A new study finally offers some explanation of why new moms seem to take to Facebook constantly.

Poor judgment. A Snapchat video showed three teens throwing a bunny against the wall. They’ve since been arrested, proving that disappearing content can have longstanding consquences.

In memoriam. In honor of Memorial Day, Burger King locations in Missouri reserved a table for fallen veterans.

Slam dunk. Taco Bell may be giving away free tacos during the NBA finals -- the visiting team just has to win.

