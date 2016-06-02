Start Up Your Day

McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Raymond Boyd | Getty Images
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Friends and enemies. After its $300 million investment, Volkswagen explained what its partnership with Uber rival Gett will entail.

Loyalty matters. Once again proving its prominence in ecommerce, Amazon Prime has an incredibly high renewal rate, according to a new market research report.

Inner diva. Snapchat added a Marilyn Monroe filter to honor her on what would have been her 90th birthday yesterday.

Favorite things. McDonald’s is moving its headquarters to Oprah’s former Harpo Studios campus in Chicago.

On demand. To keep up with a high volume of customers, KFC is revamping service to increase speed.

Going digital. Chick-fil-A launched a new app that allows customers to order and pay ahead of time -- and the chain is giving out free food to celebrate.  

Get ‘em out. A petition is making the rounds, pleading with Starbucks to vacate Trump properties.

Crash landing. A few months back, Chipotle was considering coming up with its own burger. That's no longer expected to happen.

Insta-busy. Instagram is trying to appeal further to businesses with a plethora of new business tools on the app.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup