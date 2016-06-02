McDonald's Is Moving Its Headquarters to Oprah's Old Studio Campus -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 2, 2016 2 min read

Friends and enemies. After its $300 million investment, Volkswagen explained what its partnership with Uber rival Gett will entail.

Loyalty matters. Once again proving its prominence in ecommerce, Amazon Prime has an incredibly high renewal rate, according to a new market research report.

Inner diva. Snapchat added a Marilyn Monroe filter to honor her on what would have been her 90th birthday yesterday.

Favorite things. McDonald’s is moving its headquarters to Oprah’s former Harpo Studios campus in Chicago.

On demand. To keep up with a high volume of customers, KFC is revamping service to increase speed.

Going digital. Chick-fil-A launched a new app that allows customers to order and pay ahead of time -- and the chain is giving out free food to celebrate.

Get ‘em out. A petition is making the rounds, pleading with Starbucks to vacate Trump properties.

Crash landing. A few months back, Chipotle was considering coming up with its own burger. That's no longer expected to happen.