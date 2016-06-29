Growth Hacking

The Definitive Guide for Growth Hacking (Infographic)

The Definitive Guide for Growth Hacking (Infographic)
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

While growth hacking is an amazing marketing phenomenon that everyone talks about, there aren’t many guidelines to show marketers how to hack business growth.

Growth hacking is all about applying unconventional marketing strategies to break through, grow faster and stay ahead of the competition.

One of the biggest mistakes that any marketer, entrepreneur or junior growth hacker can make is to overlook the importance of a business model. In fact, the foundation of your growth hacking strategy is your business model pattern. As a matter of fact, having an innovative business model helps you implement exceptional customer acquisition strategies.

At large, customer acquisition process can be broken down to 3 steps: attract prospects, activate and engage customers and improve your business performance based on user’s behavior and feedback.

Check out the below definitive guide for growth hacking Gifographic from jahandaropur.com. It covers four essential steps of growth hacking and customer acquisition scheme and suggests a set of handy techniques to implement right away. 

The definitive guide for growth hacking (Infographic)

