These CEOs -- Including Some of Your Favorites -- Are the Most Highly Reviewed by Their Employees

June 8, 2016 3 min read

Profit growth, major acquisitions and high-profile clients are all ways to measure a CEO’s value. But what about less quantifiable factors, such as how employees perceive the boss?

Glassdoor has released its annual list of the Highest Rated CEOs at large American companies, compiled based on anonymous employee reviews from throughout the past year. The reviews include employees’ opinions on the pros and cons of working for their employer, advice to management, sentiments regarding their CEO’s leadership and ratings of overall satisfaction with their employer.

All CEOs of large U.S. companies -- with 1,000 employees or more -- included on the top-50 list have an approval rating of 92 percent or more among workers who reviewed them. Here are the top 10 CEOs whose employees had the nicest things to say about working with them:

1. Bob Bechek, Bain & Company

2. Scott Scherr, Ultimate Software

3. Dominic Barton, McKinsey & Company

4. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook

5. Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn

6. Marc Benioff, Salesforce

7. Sundar Pichai, Google

8. Tim Cook, Apple

9. Joseph R. Sivewright, Nestlé Purina PetCare

10. Jim Whitehurst, Red Hat

Consultancy CEOs Bechek and Barton made the top three this year. Bechek replaces Larry Page of Google, who achieved the top honor last year. This year, his successor, Sundar Pichai, made number seven. Bain & Company was also ranked number two on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list for 2015 and 2016, and the firm hit number one in 2014.

Scherr, at number two, improved upon his 2015 ranking of five, while Barton reclaimed the number-three spot he held in 2013. They beat out Zuckerberg, who retains the number-four slot for the second year running, though he ranked number one on the list in 2013.

A major development this year is the inclusion of women in the ranking. Last year, no women made the top 50, but In-N-Out Burger’s Lynsi Snyder landed at 17, ahead of Staffmark’s Lesa Francis at 28, Enterprise Holdings’ Pamela Nicholson at 31 and Deloitte’s Cathy Engelbert at 41.

Nestle Purina PetCare’s Sivewright, who ranked at nine, is new to the top CEOs list, though his company has made the top 10 on Glassdoor’s Best Places to Work list for the past three years. NBCUniversal’s Stephen Burke, at 39, and Lululemon’s Laurent Potdevin, at 47, are also new to the CEO ranking.

In conjunction with the results above, Glassdoor has published lists of large Canadian, British, French, German and Dutch companies. It also has enumerated the top CEOs of small and medium companies (with 1,000 employees or less). Visit the Glassdoor site to toggle between the various lists and learn what the executives’ employees had to say about them.