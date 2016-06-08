Richard Branson

Richard Branson Caught an Employee Sleeping at the Office and Snapped a Hilarious Photo

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Richard Branson Caught an Employee Sleeping at the Office and Snapped a Hilarious Photo
Image credit: Helga Esteb | Shutterstock
Richard Branson
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

If you've ever freaked out because the boss walked by just as you were updating your OKCupid profile, consider yourself lucky.

Richard Branson, founder of the Virgin group, recently visited the Virgin Australia offices and found one employee napping on the couch. See below:

virgin blogVirgin.com and Virgin Australia

Boredpanda originally spotted the photo, and Branson tells the story on his blog over at Virgin.com:

"I popped into the office and the airport to say hello and check in to see what the team are up to. This guy wasn’t up to much at all – I caught him sleeping on the job! Wow, did he get a shock when I woke him up. He must have thought he was dreaming because he went straight back to sleep. To be fair, he was on standby, getting some much needed rest."

Perhaps snoozing in full view of the rest of the office when the company founder was due for a visit wasn't the best idea. But some psychologists and high-powered execs support napping on the job, provided you do it a bit more discreetly.

Arianna Huffington, cofounder and editor of The Huffington Post and author of The Sleep Revolution, said that if you don't have designated nap rooms in your office, you can ask an office manager to make sure that couches are placed in a relatively private spot.

"Then have your kit with your earplugs and your eye mask and you can lie on that couch," she told Business Insider's Rachel Gillett. You can even bring a yoga mat to sleep on if you can find a private area, Huffington said.

Of course, regardless of whether management endorses napping at work, you should always try to get a solid night's rest, since recent research suggests skimping on sleep can sabotage your productivity.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Grow

Richard Branson's ABCs of Business

Richard Branson

Richard Branson Reveals His 6-Word Motto That's Motivated His Billion-Dollar Career

Richard Branson

8 Crazy Stories From Richard Branson's New Book and What You Can Learn From Them