This IIM-B-Incubated Institute Aims To Equip Engineers With Key Industry Skills

Within two years of their beginning to work as civil engineers both Anirban Chatterjee and Samrat Biswas understood that engineering courses don't teach what companies hire for. To fill this gap, the duo quit their jobs and started a school that focuses on training engineers with skill sets 'that companies demand'. This resulted in the formation of Finishing School For Engineers (FSE) is an educational and recruitment solution from Tweak Skills Pvt ltd based in West Bengal.

Talking about what got them started Anirban said, “Every venture starts with a desire to solve a problem. In our case it was "Skill Gap" in core engineering sector. We left our high paying jobs and started this business not just to do business.”

Competition from thousands of peers

FSE offers skill on demand solutions for companies and technical/engineering colleges. Currently incubated at NS Raghavan Centre for Entrepreneurial Learning (NSRCEL) at The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), its mission is to bridge the growing demand supply gap for skilled workforce in the core engineering sector.

With thousands of engineering colleges across pan India, it’s difficult for a new institute to get it’s foot in the industry. Anirban said FSE course curriculums are completely based on industry needs with a prime focus on increasing the employability skills which is completely different from the academic curriculum of the colleges.

“FSE never intends to disturb the academic curriculum offered by technical colleges, we closely work with training & placement cell of colleges to make students industry ready,” he added.

FSE claims that approximately only 3 percent to 5 percent (total market size) students passing every year are from top league colleges. Majority of them are from tier II, tier III colleges & that’s where the institute intends to focus.

Lack of skills in today’s students

Talking about the growing deficiency of skills amongst students today, Anirban said that fresh engineers are completely unaware of current industrial needs and the skill set required not only to crack interview but also to excel in professional career.

The institute’s criteria for selection include a BTech, Diploma, ITI student or experience professional in the engineering domain. The candidate should pass TAT (Technical Aptitude test) to enroll courses under FSE.