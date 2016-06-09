Start Up Your Day

Jeff Bezos Is Adding $3 Billion to Amazon India's Budget -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Jeff Bezos Is Adding $3 Billion to Amazon India's Budget -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Mark Wilson | Getty Images
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Get the signal. Google has added the US Cellular network to Project Fi.

Show me the money. Jeff Bezos promised to add $3 billion to Amazon India’s budget.  

Getting range. Facebook is testing a new post format that would work like a tweet.

No laughing matter. Thanks to another Twitter hack, people thought NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was dead for a day. He’s not.

Getting bigger. Snapchat is expected to continue its growth by double digits this year.

Not so fast. A McDonald’s robbery in France went awry when the culprits ran into special forces.

Just desserts. The first 100 lucky customers at a new Chick-fil-A location in Atlanta will get free food for a year.

Sold out. Tickets for Muhammad Ali’s memorial service were sold at the KFC Yum! Center Wednesday and gone before 9:30 a.m.

