Innovation Now Presented by

Why Did Elon Musk Just Visit the Pentagon? Oh, Right, to Talk Iron Man Suits. Maybe.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Why Did Elon Musk Just Visit the Pentagon? Oh, Right, to Talk Iron Man Suits. Maybe.
Image credit: Bloomberg | Getty Images
Elon Musk
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read
Presented by

Elon Musk visited the Pentagon yesterday, and he wasn’t there to join a super secret boy band. Yeah, we’re bummed, too.

Turns out, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX might’ve been at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense for a top-secret tête-à-tête about flying metal suits. Or not. Depends on what level of security clearance the futurist dude has, and whether we’re really living in The Matrix, like he suspects we might be.  

Kidding aside, Musk really did swing by the Pentagon Wednesday and everyone’s scratching their heads trying to nail down exactly why, CNN reporter Ryan Browne included. Browne published this story on the mysterious pitstop, in which he spills what little is known about closed-door meeting about “innovation” between Musk and the U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter.   

Related: 5 Things You Don't Know About Elon Musk

The government remains mum about the meeting, apart from Department of Defense spokesperson Peter Cook acknowledging that Carter “has been reaching out to a number of members of the technology community to get their ideas, their feedback, find out what’s going on in the world of innovation.”

Being that we’re talking Mr. Musk here, innovation could refer to anything from artificial intelligence to vacuum-tube transportation to electric jets to colonizing mars. Who knows? He might’ve met with Uncle Sam to discuss the landmark $82.7 million SpaceX contract he recently inked to blast a U.S. Air Force GPS satellite into orbit by 2018. All that, after suing the military entity.

It’s anyone’s guess. Or is it? The man, the myth, the legend himself tweeted out a hint about the Pentagon meeting, just to keep us guessing:

Related: Elon Musk Says We're Likely Living In a Video Game. Are We?

Don’t strain your brain thinking too hard about it. There’s a “one in billions” chance we’re not living in a fake world anyway.  

Just for fun, check out these reply tweets to Tony Stark's, er, we mean Musk’s tease-tweet about his hush-hush trip to the Pentagon:

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Received the Highest CEO Compensation Package Ever, and 27 Other Crazy Things We've Learned About the SpaceX and Tesla CEO

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Just Trolled Jeff Bezos on Twitter and It Could Reignite a Years-Old Feud Between the Billionaires

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Pentagon Security Clearance Is Under Review Over Marijuana Use