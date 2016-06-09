Why Did Elon Musk Just Visit the Pentagon? Oh, Right, to Talk Iron Man Suits. Maybe.

June 9, 2016 3 min read

Elon Musk visited the Pentagon yesterday, and he wasn’t there to join a super secret boy band. Yeah, we’re bummed, too.

Turns out, the billionaire co-founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX might’ve been at the headquarters of the U.S. Department of Defense for a top-secret tête-à-tête about flying metal suits. Or not. Depends on what level of security clearance the futurist dude has, and whether we’re really living in The Matrix, like he suspects we might be.

Kidding aside, Musk really did swing by the Pentagon Wednesday and everyone’s scratching their heads trying to nail down exactly why, CNN reporter Ryan Browne included. Browne published this story on the mysterious pitstop, in which he spills what little is known about closed-door meeting about “innovation” between Musk and the U.S. Secretary of Defense Ash Carter.

The government remains mum about the meeting, apart from Department of Defense spokesperson Peter Cook acknowledging that Carter “has been reaching out to a number of members of the technology community to get their ideas, their feedback, find out what’s going on in the world of innovation.”

Being that we’re talking Mr. Musk here, innovation could refer to anything from artificial intelligence to vacuum-tube transportation to electric jets to colonizing mars. Who knows? He might’ve met with Uncle Sam to discuss the landmark $82.7 million SpaceX contract he recently inked to blast a U.S. Air Force GPS satellite into orbit by 2018. All that, after suing the military entity.

It’s anyone’s guess. Or is it? The man, the myth, the legend himself tweeted out a hint about the Pentagon meeting, just to keep us guessing:

Something about a flying metal suit...https://t.co/6Z1D9iZ1fV — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2016

Don’t strain your brain thinking too hard about it. There’s a “one in billions” chance we’re not living in a fake world anyway.

Just for fun, check out these reply tweets to Tony Stark's, er, we mean Musk’s tease-tweet about his hush-hush trip to the Pentagon:

@elonmusk I hope you don't help with the "weapons". Don't get lost in the defense industrial complex. SpaceX is for the people. — Jerel Damon (@JerelDamon) June 9, 2016

@elonmusk Funny thing is there's no way to tell if you're actually joking or not. — cubfan135 (@cubfan135) June 9, 2016