Franchise of the Day: Stop and Smell the Roses With This Franchise
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Let your garden bloom with the flowers and plants from Flower Tent.
Founded by Tom Ansilio alongside his father, the business got its start in 1992 in Wyoming, Pa. Offering a variety of flowers and plants for the outdoors, it didn’t take long for Flower Tent to pursue a second location in Kingston, Pa. -- especially after the first one had an Easter for the record books.Over time, the franchise grew to 11 locations and his brother Tim eventually joined the team, making it a family affair. Today, Flower Tent has more than 80 locations across the United States and is ranked as No. 319 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.