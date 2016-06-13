Franchise of the Day: Stop and Smell the Roses With This Franchise

June 13, 2016 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let your garden bloom with the flowers and plants from Flower Tent.

Founded by Tom Ansilio alongside his father, the business got its start in 1992 in Wyoming, Pa. Offering a variety of flowers and plants for the outdoors, it didn’t take long for Flower Tent to pursue a second location in Kingston, Pa. -- especially after the first one had an Easter for the record books.