Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Stop and Smell the Roses With This Franchise

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Franchise of the Day: Stop and Smell the Roses With This Franchise
Image credit: Shutterstock
Staff writer. Frequently covers franchise news and food trends.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let your garden bloom with the flowers and plants from Flower Tent.

Founded by Tom Ansilio alongside his father, the business got its start in 1992 in Wyoming, Pa. Offering a variety of flowers and plants for the outdoors, it didn’t take long for Flower Tent to pursue a second location in Kingston, Pa.  -- especially after the first one had an Easter for the record books.

Over time, the franchise grew to 11 locations and his brother Tim eventually joined the team, making it a family affair. Today, Flower Tent has more than 80 locations across the United States and is ranked as No. 319 on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 list.

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Hit a Grand Slam With This Franchise

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: To Stand Out From Its Competitors, This Sandwich Shop Has an Extra Tasty Nightly Ritual

Franchise of the day

Franchise of the Day: Enjoy a Taste of the Sea With This Franchise