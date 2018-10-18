Flower Tent
Flower stores
Founded
1992
Franchising Since
2009 (9 Years)
Corporate Address
P.O. Box 1675
Kingston, PA 18704
CEO
Thomas Ansilio
Initial Investment ⓘ
$60,350 - $85,600
Net-worth Requirement ⓘ
$250,000
Liquid Cash Requirement ⓘ
$150,000
Initial Franchise Fee ⓘ
$49,500 - $49,500
Ongoing Royalty Fee
6%
Ad Royalty Fee
2%
Flower Tent has relationships with third-party sources which offer financing to cover the following: franchise fee, startup costs, equipment, inventory, accounts receivable, payroll
Veteran Incentives
$1,500 off franchise fee
Ongoing Support
Meetings/Conventions
Toll-Free Line
Security/Safety Procedures
Field Operations
Site Selection
Marketing Support
Ad Templates
Regional Advertising
Social media
On-The-Job Training:
9 hours
Classroom Training:
16 hours