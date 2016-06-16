Facebook Has Finally Added SMS Support for Messenger -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 16, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Teamwork makes the dream work. Snapchat is working with Oracle as it expands its advertising options.

It’s official. Facebook has finally added SMS support for Messenger.

Wish upon a star. Shanghai Disneyland opens today.

Unhappy campers. Goldman Sachs conducts surveillance of employees' emails, flags certain phrases and evaluates whether they indicate a problem.

Caffeine fix. Now you can send people Starbucks gift cards and schedule meetings at the coffee shop's locations via Microsoft Outlook.

Free booze. McDonald’s locations in Australia are giving out free six-packs of beer.

Back in the game. Lululemon is hoping its pants for men will generate some much-needed growth for the company.

Bars behind bars. The latest trendy snack in Silicon Valley got its start in prison.