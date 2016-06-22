Innovation Now Presented by

7 Free Budget Apps to Help You Save Smarter

7 Free Budget Apps to Help You Save Smarter
Image credit: Shutterstock
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Bizness Apps
Money may not grow on trees, but it sure leaves your pocket fast. The apps below are much better budgeters than we are comedians. With tools that help you save and spend smarter, these seven essentials get you to your goals quicker so you can enjoy the fruits of your labor.

Mint: You probably know about this one already -- there’s a reason it tops the list. Mint syncs up with your bank account to create a custom budget, taking into account your spending history and future goals. It’s robust, secure, and trusted by many.

Pocketguard Budget App: This app monitors your spending in conjunction with income, helping you plan for recurring payments like rent and bills that can send you into overdraft. In-app charts shed light on spending habits, helping you identify where to cut back.

Goodbudget: This digital take on the “envelope method” builds and displays budgets across all devices, meaning business partners, couples, or anyone with shared accounts can keep up with their accounts easily. The app also helps users save up for large purchases with planning tools.

Mvelopes: Another purveyor of the tried-and-true method, this app allows users to pay bills and manage budgets on the go. Receipt-capturing simplifies your record-keeping while real-time updates give you a look at your budget after each and every purchase.

Wally: Aimed at tackling diverse budgets, this app takes a holistic approach to money management. Purchases can be logged manually or with photos of receipts, and the app notifies users when bills are due or they’re reaching their savings targets and goals.

Level Money: Ignorance is bliss—and savings. Level Money replaces your bank account balance with a “spendable” figure, helping you stay on track and meet your budgeting goals. The app detects income and expenses to generate the daily number.

Unsplurge: This iOS app approaches budgeting from a fun perspective, tracking your savings for goals like vacations or big purchases that inspire you to budget better. Progress logs and community feedback cheer you along to the finish line.

