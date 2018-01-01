Jana Barrett

Social Media
Social Media Is for More Than Just Marketing
In the business world, social media has become a go-to for brand development and customer care.
Mobile Apps
Why Your Mobile App Is Failing -- And How to Change That (Infographic)
It's no mystery that mobile apps are spreading at an exponential rate.
How Businesses Can Make the Most of Facebook's Call-to-Action Feature
Quality content gets shared and shares lead people to your site, so you have to begin any marketing venture with a strategy for not just attracting attention but keeping it. A call-to-action, or CTA, comes at the end of a content piece and guides readers toward their next move.
Website Design
8 Questions to Ask Before Redesigning Your Website
If your small business's website isn't gaining traffic, actively engaging customers or targeting the right personas, it might be time for a redesign.
Apps
7 Free Budget Apps to Help You Save Smarter
Money may not grow on trees, but it sure leaves your pocket fast.
Customer Retention
3 Tips for Customer Retention
These tips will help you leverage your existing customers to bring in new ones.
Apps
12 Apps to Help Ease Anxiety
Anxious? There's an app for that.
Branding
How to Build a Brand That Stands the Test of Time
Branding can serve as an incredible asset for customer retention, which should inform the foundation of your philosophy.
Marketing
3 Ways Businesses Can Profit From Local Outreach
A community outreach program can help your business gain local traction and visibility without a huge investment.
Apps
Weighing Design and Function When Building Your App
Find out which matters more.
Small Business Growth
Why Collaboration Is an Easier Route to Small Business Growth
In business, as in life, there is strength in numbers.
Email Marketing
5 Tips for Staying Out of the Spam Folder
Your message will only get across if people see it. These tips will help.
Apps
6 Ways to Market Your Small Business Mobile App
Apps are as effective as their reach: no matter the quality of your product, it's the delivery that makes it successful.
Branding
How to Keep It Real in the Digital Age
Websites and apps should offer more than a price and a pitch. For small businesses, the simplest way to maintain authenticity is to treat your digital brand like you do your storefront.
Ready for Anything
3 Ways to Make More Money With Your Mobile App
When you have an app for your business and you're using it to generate ad revenue, you're killing two very profitable birds with one stone.