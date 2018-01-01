Jana Barrett

Social Media Is for More Than Just Marketing
Social Media

Social Media Is for More Than Just Marketing

In the business world, social media has become a go-to for brand development and customer care.
7 min read
Why Your Mobile App Is Failing -- And How to Change That (Infographic)
Mobile Apps

Why Your Mobile App Is Failing -- And How to Change That (Infographic)

It's no mystery that mobile apps are spreading at an exponential rate.
4 min read
How Businesses Can Make the Most of Facebook's Call-to-Action Feature
Facebook

How Businesses Can Make the Most of Facebook's Call-to-Action Feature

Quality content gets shared and shares lead people to your site, so you have to begin any marketing venture with a strategy for not just attracting attention but keeping it. A call-to-action, or CTA, comes at the end of a content piece and guides readers toward their next move.
6 min read
8 Questions to Ask Before Redesigning Your Website
Website Design

8 Questions to Ask Before Redesigning Your Website

If your small business's website isn't gaining traffic, actively engaging customers or targeting the right personas, it might be time for a redesign.
4 min read
7 Free Budget Apps to Help You Save Smarter
Apps

7 Free Budget Apps to Help You Save Smarter

Money may not grow on trees, but it sure leaves your pocket fast.
2 min read
3 Tips for Customer Retention
Customer Retention

3 Tips for Customer Retention

These tips will help you leverage your existing customers to bring in new ones.
3 min read
12 Apps to Help Ease Anxiety
Apps

12 Apps to Help Ease Anxiety

Anxious? There's an app for that.
3 min read
How to Build a Brand That Stands the Test of Time
Branding

How to Build a Brand That Stands the Test of Time

Branding can serve as an incredible asset for customer retention, which should inform the foundation of your philosophy.
8 min read
3 Ways Businesses Can Profit From Local Outreach
Marketing

3 Ways Businesses Can Profit From Local Outreach

A community outreach program can help your business gain local traction and visibility without a huge investment.
3 min read
Weighing Design and Function When Building Your App
Apps

Weighing Design and Function When Building Your App

Find out which matters more.
5 min read
Why Collaboration Is an Easier Route to Small Business Growth
Small Business Growth

Why Collaboration Is an Easier Route to Small Business Growth

In business, as in life, there is strength in numbers.
3 min read
5 Tips for Staying Out of the Spam Folder
Email Marketing

5 Tips for Staying Out of the Spam Folder

Your message will only get across if people see it. These tips will help.
3 min read
6 Ways to Market Your Small Business Mobile App
Apps

6 Ways to Market Your Small Business Mobile App

Apps are as effective as their reach: no matter the quality of your product, it's the delivery that makes it successful.
4 min read
How to Keep It Real in the Digital Age
Branding

How to Keep It Real in the Digital Age

Websites and apps should offer more than a price and a pitch. For small businesses, the simplest way to maintain authenticity is to treat your digital brand like you do your storefront.
4 min read
3 Ways to Make More Money With Your Mobile App
Ready for Anything

3 Ways to Make More Money With Your Mobile App

When you have an app for your business and you're using it to generate ad revenue, you're killing two very profitable birds with one stone.
4 min read
