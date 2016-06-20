Entrepreneurs Share What They Learnt From Their Dads

June 20, 2016 3 min read

When you’re young, there is no one you can trust more than your dad. You just know that whether it is a kid sitting on his dad’s shoulders, a dad throwing his kid in the air or just twirling his daughter around, a dad would never let you fall. And this is something that continues throughout the life.

Growing up, a dad makes sure to bestow every bit of wisdom they have on their kids. Be it their skills with fixing home appliances, plumbing, cooking, how to talk to woman or just dad jokes, he wants his kids to know it. It is between these bundles of advices that they also leave clues for some of the most significant lessons we learn in life. It could be a trick or a move, but you know once you’ve used it, you’re going to win this one.

Here are some entrepreneurs who received such lesson from their dad and helped them become who they are:

Samar Singla, CEO and Founder, Jugnoo.

“Do what you love and you’ll never regret your work choice in your entire life”, is one of my favorite learning from my father. My father believed in the idea of keeping yourself positive in every learning experience of life. It can be as small as learning a new life hack/recipe or as big as learning a new language or skill. He guided me that Open communication is a key to achieve success in any business level. Innovative ideas and trust among the employees will always result in a positive working environment. This motivated me to keep moving further in life despite of any hurdles with a positive attitude and passion.

Manish Bhalla, Fatbit

"It's better to spend 7 days in research and planning than spending 7 weeks in correcting things done in agile fashion."

Sairee Chahal, Founder & CEO, SHEROES

My dad always told me, "Follow your true spirit and be who you are. Nothing is ever too good or too bad."

Abhiraj Bhal, CEO and Co-foudner, UrbanClap

"My father was in the Indian Navy. He served the Indian Armed forces for 35 years, and even post retirement, is involved with a ship building company which makes warships.

From him, I basically learnt two very important lessons in life - patience and perseverance. His Naval career had a lot of ups and downs, but he was always self motivated by the larger cause and mission of service to the nation. That kept him going all these years, and still keeps him going. He literally works 24/7. That's the lesson I've taken from him, good things come to those who are patient, focus on the long term, work hard, don't cut corners or take short cuts in life, and always keep persevering."

Nitesh Jain, CEO and Founder, Gaadifix