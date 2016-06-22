5 Key Books Every Entrepreneur Should Read

June 22, 2016 5 min read

When I sat down to write my book, An American Hedge Fund (which I now make free to the public), I wrote it with one key goal in mind, to provide entrepreneurs like me with access to the information they need to be as successful as possible. I honestly believe that reading books is one of the best ways to gain insight on the world and to learn more not only about others but also about business.

I realized that without some of these influential titles, I never would have gotten to the level of success I am today or be in a position to share my stories of success with others. This is why I have complied a list of the five key books I believe every entrepreneur should read. They have helped me along on my journey and I believe they will help any entrepreneur looking to get a leg up in today’s fast-paced market.

Losing My Virginity by Richard Branson

There are very few entrepreneur’s in today’s market that are as successful and as eccentric as Richard Branson. One of the many things that I admire about Branson and that so many people also admire is that he manages making it look fun to be an entrepreneur. He is never afraid to have a good time and never afraid to be himself. The book is actually based on Branson’s own unique business philosophy of “oh screw it, let’s do it.” The entrepreneur talks about how he was willing to take risks and how those risks turned into so many successful business ventures. With a tagline of How I Survived, Had Fun and Made a Fortune Doing Business My Way, it is easy to expect that this book is not only full of information, but filled with Branson’s infamous fun and carefree style.

Zero to One by Peter Thiel

Zero to One isn’t only one of my personal favorites when it comes to books on entrepreneurship, it is also a New York Times best-selling work and a book that is full of information for those looking to begin their own startups. The book is designed to help readers learn how to launch a successful startup and how to build for the future. This is a must read for anyone who is just getting started and who wants to launch a new business without falling victim to some of the risks that other unprepared first-time entrepreneurs often do. Trust me when I say reading this book early on in your ventures will only help you succeed.

The 4-Hour Workweek by Tim Ferriss

For many the title alone is enough to capture their attention, but if you actually sit down and read this book you will see that it has more to deliver than you ever thought possible. The goal of the book and of Tim Ferriss’ approach in general is to provide the reader with information on how they can increase their per-hour input ten times over, or in other words, take a 40-hour workweek and slim it down to four hours. This book has received more than 1,500 5-Star Reviews on Amazon and is on its list of Top 10 “Most Highlighted” Books of All Time. Trust me, if you want to learn how to make the most of your time as an entrepreneur so you can get more done and start enjoying the perks of being your own boss, this is the book for you.

Bold by Peter Diamandis

Best-selling author and established entrepreneur Peter Diamandis released his book Bold along with Steven Kotler. The book is about “how to go big, create wealth and impact the world.” This is the follow-up to the book Abundance: The Future is Better Than You Think. This is a highly practical book and it provides entrepreneurs with the information and the tools that they need to not only make money but also impact other people’s lives as well. This book is split into three, easy-to-digest sections and is filled with valuable nuggets of information that anyone can use to their advantage. One of the best parts about the book is that it not only features insight from the authors but it also actually has detailed interviews and lessons from other big names so readers can gain as much insight and as many unique points of view as possible.

Exponential Organizations by Salim Ismail

This book aims to provide readings with information on “why new organizations are ten times better, faster and cheaper than yours (and what to do about it).” It seems pretty to the point, right? Well, it is. This book is so straightforward and so specific that those who want to can reinvent the practices in their business. The whole book comes down to a simple philosophy: In business, performance is key and when it comes to performance how you organize your efforts is the key to growth.

