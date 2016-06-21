Social Media

One Big Flaw Of Social Networking Sites

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
One Big Flaw Of Social Networking Sites
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Entrepreneur and Business Writer
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Most people today are consuming news mostly through social media rather than the more traditional news channels.

According to the recent Pew Research Center survey, 62 per cent of people get news through social media. Social networks are people-centered. The information you get there is a projection of preferences and actions of the people you follow. Most social networks consist of a number of micro-networks of followers and friends. This very structure creates boundaries for distribution of information.

All major social media sites (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter) already switched to non-time based feeds – they are trying to solve this problem with an algorithmic approach. But even the most advanced algorithms that were created by hundreds of brilliant engineers can’t compete with the human brain. Not everyone is a good content creator, but all of us are good information curators. We can easily recognize information, categorize it and separate the noise from the signal.

Laura K. Inamedinova, Business Development Manager at Plag and an information flow expert says, “In today's world, people consume content just by what their friends share on social media. They live in some kind of bubble and it is very hard to reach what is outside of it.”

And that is not far from the truth. If you look into Buzzfeed, one of the most popular sites for Millennials, most of their traffic comes from social media. According to SimilarWeb, almost 50% of traffic for Buzzfeed comes from social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

These mechanics can have serious consequences when social media users post and share misleading information. Following the first diagnosis of an Ebola case in the United States in 2014, people tweeted about the topic at a rate of 6000 tweets per minute, many of the short messages containing false information leading to unwarranted panic.

Laura believes that the key to preventing outbreaks of false information lies in the opening of echo chambers and a more balanced system of information distribution.

“Plag is using a social engineering approach,” she explains. “There are a lot of supplementary algorithms inside, but the most important work of curation is performed by humans. We are applying the power of the collective mind to information flows.”

The output is filtered information sorted by relevance and importance and enriched by users’ insights and thoughts. Every user in this information network influences the flow of information on the same level.

Inamedinova believes that this approach is more neutral, where users see information that is more relevant and accurate.

Social media has evolved a lot in the last five years, and it continues to do so. It will be very interesting to see how it shapes up in the next decade or so. We might see more human curated content, and several niche networks.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Social Media

An Ex-Facebooker Devastatingly Piled Into Mark Zuckerberg's Stance Allowing Politicians to Lie in Ads

Social Media

Why are Millennials Hooked to New-age Social Media Platforms?

Social Media

VaynerMedia Former Content Head Talks Branded Video Storytelling for Social Media