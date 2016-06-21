Start Up Your Day

The Upper Middle Class Has Gotten Richer -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

The Upper Middle Class Has Gotten Richer -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Diagnosed. Feeling under the weather? Google will soon provide improved symptom search results.

Show me the money. New research shows that the upper middle class expanded from 12.9 perent of the population in 1979 to 29.4 percent in 2014.

Friendly skies. United has plans to increase its operating income by $3.1 billion per year with no-frills fares and fewer delays.

Game on. China's largest gaming group, Tencent, has purchased a majority stake in Finnish game developer Supercell for $8.6 billion. 

Picture perfect. Twitter reportedly bought a company that uses neural network technology to improve images for $150 million. 

In their shoes. More companies are adopting empathy training.

Ooh la la. A new AI can predict when people are about to hug, kiss, high-five or shake hands.

Yo te quiero. Taco Bell is fulfilling its promise to give away free Doritos Locos tacos today after an away team, the Golden State Warriors, won Game 4 against the Cavaliers in Cleveland.

