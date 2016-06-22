Google, Accel Backed Freshdesk Reveals Latest Product and Ambitions With It

June 22, 2016 2 min read

Freshdesk, a provider of cloud-based customer support software, on Wednesday launched a new Customer Relationship Management (CRM) tool and sales system especially aimed to optimize the work load of sales representatives.

Sales teams require multiple integrated systems to do their jobs effectively, like lead, deal, and account management, email and phone integration user behaviour tracking, lead scoring a visual sales pipeline and reporting.

The new tool Freshsales – is the only CRM on the market to offer all of these key capabilities with the ease of use that Freshdesk customers have come to expect, the company said.

Freshsales will be available to power sales teams with the following capabilities like built-in phone and email, customizing behavioural signals, integration of apps, to name a few.

Freshdesk was built to enable SMBs to provide exceptional support for their customers. There are a lot of CRM options on the market but they are complex and or lack necessary capabilities. Freshsales comes across as better solution for companies stuck in such a scenario.

The CRM market is constantly evolving and although crowded, there is still a lot of opportunity. Leading CRM solutions are built for enterprise or specific verticals but none are ideal for SMB. Like our other product, the company saw a need in the SMB market for an integrated CRM solution and hence we launched Freshsales, to capture the long tail SMB market.

“For years, our sales team struggled to integrate all the products we needed into one of the leading CRM tools but in the end, it was still just an expensive manual dumping ground for data,” Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO said in a statement.

“Sick of cobbling together a system that had already cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, we decided to build Freshsales,” he added.

Freshdesk has over 80,000 customers, 700+ employees across the globe and $94 million in funding. Freshdesk was the only company added this year to Gartner’s 2016 Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center. Freshdesk has made five acquisitions in a period of little more than one year and counts Accel Partners, Tiger Global Management and Google Capital as its investors.