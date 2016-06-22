5 Ways Nikesh Arora Provides Impetus To Startups

June 22, 2016 2 min read

Everybody is talking about Nikesh Arora resigning SoftBank abruptly and moreover they are curious to know the reason behind taking this step. But this man, who is one of the highest paid men in the world, is handling this situation calmly.

Arora is known for the investments in Indian startups. Being at SoftBank, Arora has backed several Indian startups and also bought stakes in numerous startups such as Snapdeal, Grofers, Ola, OYO Rooms, Paytm and Housing.com, among others.

Being an inspiration for the startups, he has led them to the path of success by motivating and believing in their idea by investing in them.

So, tells take time to celebrate how his learnings can benefit Indian startups in near future...

“I would request entrepreneurs to be little entrepreneurial before settling down because the opportunity is humongous in India. Moreover it doesn’t matter whether you are the first player or not in the market, what matters is that you build an amazing product that people want to use.”

“Great companies will continue to be funded and not-so-good companies will be weeded out sooner”

“People will find you and give you the money. Focus on solving customer problems.”

“India has a huge opportunity to leapfrog from other forms of energy to clean forms of energy.”

Indians have the notion of settling down which means having good job then getting married along with owning a house and a car without any risk, which is cultural. On this Arora says,

“Entrepreneurship is about having high risk appetite. Today’s generation has risk appetite and confidence to avoid the trap of settling down.”

“Every job you get into, you bring 50% of the skills you need, and you learn the other 50% if you’re lucky enough.”

Time will only tell, will his exit affect SoftBank’s Investment towards Indian Startups or not.