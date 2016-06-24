How Can Entrepreneurs Use Technology To Become More Productive?

June 24, 2016 4 min read

Some people are just tech savvy, and they buy almost every new piece of technology that comes their way. This can sometimes be detrimental rather than beneficial. Technology should be able to solve a problem, and make people’s lives easier.

Let’s see how entrepreneurs can use technology to make their lives easier.

Is Technology Making Your Job Easier or Harder?

Tech can sometimes turn into a workplace time waster, and this is something a lot of people don’t realize until they have wasted a lot of hours.

Technology is there to make your life easier. It should be making you more flexible and more adaptable. You should be using it to easily pivot based on the changing needs of your company. This should apply to everything, including what you do with your day and the infrastructure that drives your company forward.

Are You Using the Best Available Option?

Generally, whatever piece of technology you are using should be the best option available to you. In this case, the definition of ‘best’ is the piece of technology that balances out benefits and cost. Just because something happens to be the most advanced doesn’t mean that you should be using it.

One of the prime examples of great technology that entrepreneurs are using to save time and effort is the cloud. The cloud has been revolutionary in allowing you to access a lot of resources, just like an IT company, without spending a lot of money.

Entrepreneurs have been able to work on the go and access anything they like regardless of where they happen to be in the world. Is your technology doing that?

Smart Home Devices and You

Entrepreneurs, particularly when they first start their companies, may spend most of their time working from home. The home environment can sometimes distract people.

That’s why smart home devices have become so popular over the years. One of the biggest time wasters is the set of tasks that you have no choice but to complete at home. For example, do you have to set the alarm each time you leave? Do you have to mess around with your AC or central heating system?

The technology has already arrived where you can eliminate these tasks with the click of a button. Just by eliminating those tasks you can give yourself more time to concentrate on the tasks that matter most.

What if You aren’t a Tech Guy?

It doesn’t matter if you are not an expert in technology. You can be the most creative yet least tech-savvy entrepreneur in the world, but that doesn’t change the fact that you still have to be responsible for tech support. Entrepreneurs must wear many hats.

In spite of this, you don’t have to spend all your time dealing with issues like helping your team with managing passwords and troubleshooting that malfunctioning piece of software. Sometimes it pays to outsource this type of work. More and more entrepreneurs are outsourcing such tasks so they can spend their time on their core expertise.

Conclusion – What is the Key to Using Technology?

The key is to be minimalistic when it comes to choosing what you use. It makes little sense to drown in all the tech options available. Be selective about what you use and examine whether that nifty feature is really saving you anytime, effort, or money at all.

Technology can sometimes be very exciting and you might be tempted to use it because it’s cool, but on the other hand are you just creating more problems for yourself?