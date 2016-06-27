Google May Be Making Its Own Smartphone -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

June 27, 2016 1 min read

Google phone rumors. Is Google looking to rival Apple in the phone industry?

Apple has pride. Apple gave employees rainbow Apple watches for the San Francisco pride parade.

Hacked. Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s Quora Twitter account was hacked. The hackers then went on to promote their organization.

Taking the fat out of chocolate. Scientists make a tasty and healthy new discovery about the way electricity changes chocolate.

Trump sells. A woman bought www.PresidentTrump.com for $9, and is now looking to sell it for $100,000.

Cracked the code. Entrepreneurs think they have found the key to being productive, and are now sharing it with the world.

Burned. More than 40 people were injured walking on hot coals at a Tony Robbins self-help seminar.

Obama in business? President Barack Obama discussed his possible entrepreneurial options after his presidency ends.