8 Fourth of July Electronics & Tech Deals You Won't Find In Stores

June 30, 2016 6 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneur has affiliate partnership with TechBargains so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Fourth of July sales are typically discounts on clothing or appliances but if you want electronics you should first look online. The team at TechBargains has hand picked the best electronic deals you can get this July 4th weekend to save money and most impotantly time. So shop from the comfort of your home and avoid the ridiculous crowds and lines. These prices are the best online and we doubt you will find it cheaper elsewhere.

50" Samsung 1080p 120Hz LED Smart HDTV + $125 Dell Gift Card only $449.99 (Orig $600+)

If you wanted a big screen TV for a conference room or a communal area and didn't want to overspend consider this 50" Samsung. It gets very strong reviews so you won't have to settle for less and buy a generic brand with medicore picture quality. Dell is offering this at the same low price of $450 as other stores but with a 4th of July bonus $125 Dell gift card. You can use it to spend on any of your IT: monitors, printers, office electronics and of course laptops and desktops. You are effectively getting this for only $325 which is a ridiculous deal. Don't miss out because this is sure to sell out.

If 50" is too big and you need something smaller, try this 32" 1080 Samsung TV with a $100 Dell gift card for only $200.

Nest 3rd Generation Smart Thermostat for $199.99 (Orig $250)

This is one smart device that makes sense to own and will save you money on your heating and cooling. This newest generation Nest has an auto-schedule that learns your patterns and programs itself so that you don't spend money heating or cooling when you aren't even there. It is easy to install and adds a modern touch to any room. Best of all you can control this from your smartphone and start up your system before your arrive. Or if you have home automation this will play niecly with all major controllers.

Dell Inspiron 3650 Intel i7 Quad-Core Desktop with 16GB RAM only $579 (Orig $1102.99)

Use code DELLDT579 to drop the price down to $579. This is a fantastic deal for a workstation desktop for a home or office. It is 40% smaller than the previous generation and and will be future proof for years. It uses a blazing fast top of the line i7 quad-core processor for power, 16GB of RAM for tons of multi-tasking and open windows, and even includes Windows 7 Pro and a free license to Windows 10 Pro if you wanted to upgrade (which is great for most IT environments). It even has a video card so you can drive multiple monitors. This really is one of your best options for performance and value and you won't find anything better at this price point.

Kmashi 15,000mAh Portable USB Battery for $12.50 (Orig 50)

Use Code: ZWUTH7CQ to drop the price down to $12.50. If you are frequently travelling or in the field then this portable battery will be worth every penny. This has a large capacity battery capable of charging an iPhone 6 Plus two or three times and will do so just as fast as if you plugged it into a wall socket. At only $12 and with strong Amazon reviews behind it there's not much risk and only upside as these are extremely useful and also make great presents.

New Kindle Paperwhite 6" eReader + Bonus Leather Case & Charger for $129.98 (Orig $179.97)

Use code: 9ZHMJMIP to drop the price to $129.98. If you were looking to get the newest Kindle Paperwhite with a sharper display then this is the deal for you. For only $8 more than the price of a Paperwhite alone you get about $60 in extras with your choice of color premium leather Kindle case ($40 value) and power charger ($20 value). For the avid reader this Paperwhite is perfect with its sharp 300ppi display, built-in backlight for reading in the dark or dimly lit planes, and anti-glare display makes it easy to read on a beach.

$1 per week for Wall Street Journal Print & Digital Access

Reading the Wall Street Journal can help you keep up to date with the latest insights into business, the economy, and global trends. They currently offering an introductory 12-week subscription which includes both a print subscription and online access for only $12 for 12 weeks. A monthly subscription goes for $30/month so $4 a month is a steal.

Herman Miller Aeron Ergonomic Chair (Certified Pre-Owned w/ Warranty) for $459 (Orig $799.99)

Use code SLICK40 to drop the price down to $459. Get this certified pre-owned Aeron chair from a certified Herman Miller reseller. If you spend a lot of time at a desk you have to have one of these as your back and body will thank you for it years down the road. It will help you alleviate neck and back pain when you are sitting in a chair for hours over the course of years. Better yet, you get this at a significant discount compared to new and it comes with a 12-year warranty as well.

Nekteck Shiatsu Deep Kneading Massage Pillow with Heat $29.99 (Orig $90)

Use code RBRQ2W5N to drop the price down to $29.99. After a long day nothing beats a good neck massage after a long day of calls and meetings. You can control the speed, intensity and even the direction of the massage. For sore muscle you can also apply heat. If you can't leave your desk or if you are stuck in the car treat yourself to a massage. For only $30 these can save you a ton inbetween getting a real massage and make fantastic presents.

Top Credit Cards for a Small Business

If you are trying to spend wisely it's great to make sure you are using a card that maximizes the rewards for all your spending, including cashback, extra sign-up bonuses, or even compatibility to make your expense reports easier. Offers.com has put together the top small business credit cards which will not only make sure you are getting something back for using a credit card but comes with excellent perks.

Disclosure: This is brought to you by the Entrepreneur Partner Studio. Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, we may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.