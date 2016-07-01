Start Up Your Day

NBC Will Broadcast 85 Hours of the Rio Olympics in VR -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
NBC Will Broadcast 85 Hours of the Rio Olympics in VR -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Image credit: Ivan Garcia | Shutterstock.com
Guest Writer
Contributor
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

VRio. If you have the right tech, you can watch 85 hours of NBC's Rio Olympics coverage in virtual reality.

Social funding. Facebook has added a feature that will let you set up fundraising pages for nonprofits.

Worth melting for. A 9-year-old born without hands has Frozen-themed prosthetics thanks to a 3D printer and students from Siena College.

Broken promise. A jury ordered Oracle to pay HP $3 billion in damages as a result of a contract violation.

Second chance. Adnan Syed, the subject of the original Serial podcast, has been granted a retrial

Check out my crib. Nest’s newest project could be a smart baby crib with embedded sensors.

Unique situation. HR software "unicorn" Zenefits has repriced its stock and lost more than half of its worth, dropping from a valuation of $4.5 billion to $2 billion.

Rejected. Spotify says that Apple won’t approve a new version of its app.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Start Up Your Day

Mobile Users Are Spending More Time Playing Pokémon Go Than on Facebook -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Apple Is Planning a 'Planet of the Apps' Reality Show -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Start Up Your Day

Elon Musk Is Working on a 'Top Secret Tesla Masterplan' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup