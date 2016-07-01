NBC Will Broadcast 85 Hours of the Rio Olympics in VR -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

July 1, 2016 1 min read

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

VRio. If you have the right tech, you can watch 85 hours of NBC's Rio Olympics coverage in virtual reality.

Social funding. Facebook has added a feature that will let you set up fundraising pages for nonprofits.

Worth melting for. A 9-year-old born without hands has Frozen-themed prosthetics thanks to a 3D printer and students from Siena College.

Broken promise. A jury ordered Oracle to pay HP $3 billion in damages as a result of a contract violation.

Second chance. Adnan Syed, the subject of the original Serial podcast, has been granted a retrial.

Check out my crib. Nest’s newest project could be a smart baby crib with embedded sensors.

Unique situation. HR software "unicorn" Zenefits has repriced its stock and lost more than half of its worth, dropping from a valuation of $4.5 billion to $2 billion.

Rejected. Spotify says that Apple won’t approve a new version of its app.