Do You Want To Be A Great Leader? Follow These Lyrics

People talk about leadership, entrepreneurship and how to be ‘Out of the Box’ leader by not following the ongoing trend and make your own path. Can everyone do this? Well, obviously not, if it would have been true then, the number of entrepreneurs would heighten dramatically than the employees working under them.

Being a great leader is not at all easy. The difference to keep in mind in this aspect is how your approach is; Adolf Hitler was a leader too and so was Abraham Lincoln.

Got the difference? In fact, back in the 1990s, an author wrote a bestselling book called All I Really Need to Know I Learned in Kindergarten. The book is really inspiring and takes you to experience the best life lessons.

It is apparent today that millennials begin and initiate companies to handle the hurdles that are unique to their 80 million-member generation.

They comprehend opportunities that elude their older counterparts, but the business companies that come out from those unmet needs benefit us all. Can you recall all the prestigious alumni: Mint.com, Modcloth, Rent the Runway, Facebook, Airbnb, Github, Squarespace, Box, Birchbox, etc. Let’s come to the point as leaders are many, but only few survives, sustain and sails through the oceans, conquering cyclones and tackling tornado.

Let us understand these tips in a totally different way. Do you know Eminem aka Marshall Mathers is renowned Rapper for his world famous ‘RapeGod’, ‘Not afraid’, ‘Spacebound’, ‘Love the way you lie’ and many more; here, we would focus on one of his song that is still the motivation of many entrepreneurs and gives an enormous energy to them while they recite it. “I am not afraid to take a stand. Everybody come take my hand. We’ll walk this road together through the storm, whatever weather cold or warm.”

I am not afraid to take a stand

Have you heard any entrepreneur saying ‘I am afraid of doing that’. Well, if you have, then he/she is not the right role model for you. No leader is afraid to take a stand meaning he/she is always willing to lead the team dauntlessly and flawlessly. Eminem conceptualizes this very fantastically in the song. He does it precisely as in the whole song, he is shown alone doing the things and saying stuffs. Do you wish to be a leader? Say’ I am not afraid’ 5 times a day.

Everybody come take my hand

An entrepreneur is nothing without his employee and/or his partners. Eminem emphasizes in holding the hands i.e. trusting the surrounding colleagues/people. Entrepreneur is a person who does this in good order because setting up a firm and taking it to a peak is both different thing. Smart leader would never loose the support of hundreds of hands nearby.

We’ll walk this road together through the storm, whatever weather cold or warm

As he/she has already decided to be the leader, he is urging them to walk on any problematic path and assures them to be united no matter what happens. A leader is not frightened by violent storm and hurricane rampage because he is not concerned about the obstacles but the destination.

Cause ain't no way I'ma let you stop me from causing mayhem

Who the hell are you to stop me from doing my thing? You must consider this as ‘Egoistic’ line but it is scheduled dialogue of an aspiring leader which shows his/her confidence. No havoc or mayhem is going to stop because there is no way a leader has left open to cause the troubles. He is smart and shrewd.

I don't give a damn what you think

This line by Eminem is my favorite and is dedicated to the lame layman. To those who don’t believe him/her. There is no need to be, is it? No good entrepreneur would listen to the society about his/her going-to-fail mantra.

I'm doing this for me, so f*** the world

Need no explanation, does it? Entrepreneurs care for passion and they see bull’s eye; they don’t care about the world but keep focused on the ‘Final Destination’. The best leaders are those who knows what they are doing and why they are doing.

Like all great entrepreneurs, they see big problems as huge opportunities and have carried off to win over employees, customers, and investors that going along for the ride they're on could very well be a U-turn of life. What has been true for our past honorees is also true for this year's class, although they seem to have increased the ante on conception. Bide your time.