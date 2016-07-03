Going Through A Tough Time In Business? Here's How A Coach Can Help

July 3, 2016 4 min read

Hiring a life coach can be one of the most important decisions you can make in your life. Regardless of the state of the world around you, investing in a life coach is really about investing in yourself and has nothing to do with the economy, your boss, or what your family and/or friends may think.

Many of us tend to get caught into the conversation of the masses: “The economy is not going well,” or “This is not a good time for promotions/career changes/bonuses.” And we tend to listen to such statements and accept them as true. But when was the last time that we actually critically thought about and questioned such statements?

Yes this might be a difficult time for your organization, but it doesn’t have to be a difficult time for you. If the organization you work for faces a drop in profits, this shouldn’t mean that your income should decline too. Even in the toughest of environments and economic situations, there are people who will see their income increase. It is your decision, to be one of these people.

In a difficult financial environment, especially if you are working in a sector that has been impacted by changes from the financial environment, you are likely to be surrounded by people who may be negative or have been affected by changes within their organization. In a bear market, individuals often feel that their vision and goal may be too bold for an economy that is not at its peak.

Your confidence may be low and you might be feeling reluctant to address the lack of fulfillment that you might be experiencing. A qualified coach will help you identify what you want to achieve, to find and recognize your strengths and guide you to overcome any feelings of inadequacy or insecurity that might be holding you back.

A coach will not only help you identify what you want to achieve in order to live a more fulfilled and balanced life, but will also help you get “unstuck” from behavioral patterns that may be holding you back. These patterns are called paradigms. Paradigms are a collection of habits and beliefs that we all have accumulated throughout our life that we perceive as true and we rarely question.

They are our interpretation of the world around us and are responsible for how we perceive and explain what we observe in the world, but also how we feel about ourselves. Your paradigms will always play in your mind and will try to stop you from achieving anything that might scare you or take you out of your comfort zone.

They will lead you to make up untrue stories about why you can’t earn enough money, why you shouldn’t be happy in your marriage or your relationship, or that it’s impossible to do the job you really want to do and find reasons for not being able to take the long holiday you always wanted.

Your paradigms will stop you from pursuing your dreams, and they are the biggest obstacles to your success. So if you want to change your life, you need to identify the paradigms that do not give you the results you want. Only this action will change your results. An experience with a coach will help you identify -and overcome- these obstacles.

Through this process, you will get stretched both mentally and emotionally, and you will be challenged, which may even make you feel upset or uncomfortable. But it is certain that at the end of the process you will be a changed person; you will find yourself being more focused, in control of your reactions and determined towards reaching your goals.

So the important question to ask yourself is not whether or not you should hire a coach. The question is: can you afford not to hire a coach?

