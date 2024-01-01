Founder, Ithaca Life

Sophia Fromell, Ithaca Life's founder and a certified life coach, established Ithaca Life to connect with people from all walks of life and share with them her knowledge, expertise and practical methods for creating a happy, fulfilling and well-rounded life. Through customized coaching sessions, Sophia can work with you to help set goals and both articulate and lay the foundations for the life that you desire and deserve, and that will ultimately make you happy.