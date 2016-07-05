The Investor's View: Does Attending Ecosystem Events Improve Chances Of Investment?

July 5, 2016 2 min read

How many ecosystem events have you attended this year as an entrepreneur hoping to meet a potential investor? Startups tell us that one of the primary reasons they choose to go to MENA region events is to improve their chances of funding. We asked investors based in the Middle East, from angels to VCs, to talk back and give us their views on whether startups attending events were better positioned to garner investor interest.

THE Q When assessing startups for potential investment, do you consider how often they attend events in the ecosystem?

"In short, none of the companies that we’ve invested in today were found through events. One can argue that the best entrepreneurs are the ones who don’t have time to attend events, and are too busy working on their existing business. That said, I think events will become an interesting source of deal flow as the ecosystem matures and more entrepreneurs are looking for funding so much so that it’s di cult for VCs to review all the incoming deals, and attending events allows them to separate signal from noise.”

