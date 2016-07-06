Six Flags Dubai Begins Second Phase Of Construction

July 6, 2016 2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adding its name to the theme parks that will be opening soon under the Dubai Parks and Resorts development is Six Flags, the world’s largest amusement park corporation- and Six Flags Dubai has already started its phase two of construction on its Dubai edition. Scheduled to open in 2019, Six Flags Dubai will be spread across 3.5 million square feet, estimated to cost at AED2.6 billion. It will include 27 rides in six themed zones: Thrillseeker Plaza, Magic Mountain, Fiesta Texas, Great Escape, Great Adventure and Great America.

Earlier this year, via debt and equity funding, Dubai Parks and Resorts secured AED1.68 billion of funding raised through the Rights issue, with AED993 million of that raised through debt financing from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Sharjah Islamic Bank (Zawya).

Related: Dubai Islamic Bank CEO Dr. Adnan Chilwan Discusses 'Treps Opting For Faith-Based Finance

Six Flags Dubai will be situated alongside other destinations of Dubai Parks and Resorts: motiongate Dubai, featuring characters from DreamWorks Animation, Sony Pictures Studios and Lionsgate; Bollywood Parks Dubai dedicated to showcasing “authentic Bollywood experiences;" and LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park, which will bring the LEGO brand to the Middle East through its interactive theme park and water park for families and children.

The entire theme park destination will be linked together by Riverland Dubai, a retail, dining and entertainment walkway at the destination, as well as Lapital Hotel, a Polynesian-themed resort that will be managed by Marriott. And with the planned Warner Bros. World in Yas Island Abu Dhabi too (which will feature characters under the DC Entertainment umbrella, among others), it looks to be theme parks all around in the UAE. Get ready to queue up!

Related: Warner Bros. Theme Park Under Construction In Abu Dhabi