Business News

Six Flags Dubai Begins Second Phase Of Construction

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Six Flags Dubai Begins Second Phase Of Construction
Image credit: Shutterstock
Texas Star, the largest ferris wheel in North America, rises above the horizon at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Adding its name to the theme parks that will be opening soon under the Dubai Parks and Resorts development is Six Flags, the world’s largest amusement park corporation- and Six Flags Dubai has already started its phase two of construction on its Dubai edition. Scheduled to open in 2019, Six Flags Dubai will be spread across 3.5 million square feet, estimated to cost at AED2.6 billion. It will include 27 rides in six themed zones: Thrillseeker Plaza, Magic Mountain, Fiesta Texas, Great Escape, Great Adventure and Great America.

Earlier this year, via debt and equity funding, Dubai Parks and Resorts secured AED1.68 billion of funding raised through the Rights issue, with AED993 million of that raised through debt financing from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, and Sharjah Islamic Bank (Zawya).

Related: Dubai Islamic Bank CEO Dr. Adnan Chilwan Discusses 'Treps Opting For Faith-Based Finance

Six Flags rendering
Source: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Six Flags Dubai will be situated alongside other destinations of Dubai Parks and Resorts: motiongate Dubai, featuring characters from DreamWorks Animation, Sony Pictures Studios and Lionsgate; Bollywood Parks Dubai dedicated to showcasing “authentic Bollywood experiences;" and LEGOLAND Dubai and LEGOLAND Water Park, which will bring the LEGO brand to the Middle East through its interactive theme park and water park for families and children.

The entire theme park destination will be linked together by Riverland Dubai, a retail, dining and entertainment walkway at the destination, as well as Lapital Hotel, a Polynesian-themed resort that will be managed by Marriott. And with the planned Warner Bros. World in Yas Island Abu Dhabi too (which will feature characters under the DC Entertainment umbrella, among others), it looks to be theme parks all around in the UAE. Get ready to queue up!

Related: Warner Bros. Theme Park Under Construction In Abu Dhabi

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Business News

Apple Wins the Race to $1 Trillion: Here Are the Key Insights From This Quarter's Earnings Reports

Business News

Nedaa And Nokia Partner For A Fully Local Innovation Lab In Dubai

Business News

Careem Backs Egypt-Based Transportation Startup Swvl With Seed Funding