Top 5 Laptops for Your Small Business from Thinkpads, Dell and HP

Back to school isn't just for students. This is one of the best times to buy a laptop as it usually coincides with Intel's new chip releases and manufacturers are motivated to start moving current and previous generation laptops at a discount. Already, the team at TechBargains is seeing laptops getting aggressively priced, including one of the best ThinkPad coupons we've seen in a year. If you need to get a business-class laptop for yourself or for your team then now is the time to act.

1. Dell Latitude 13 7000 Intel Core M 13.3" 2-in-1 Laptop with Detachable Keyboard $499 (Orig $999.99)

Use Code LATI100. This is the lowest price we've seen and a PCMag's Editor's Choice for a premium detachable hybrid tablet. It weighs in at only 3.67 pounds and can be used either as a tablet or dock into a keyboard base to do some when you need to do a real typing during meetings or conferences. It has full IT mangeability features and an all day 10-hour battery life. Lastly as a business class laptop it includes a better than normal 3-year warranty with in-home or on-site service.

This is an incredible price for a business class 2-in-1 laptop at 50 percent off.

2. Lenovo Thinkpad T460s Intel Core i5 Dual-Core 1080p 14" Laptop $$762 (Orig )

Use 30 percent off Thinkpads Coupon: SAVE30THINKPAD. The ThinkPad T series is Lenovo's most iconic laptop and known for their legendary keyboards, durability, dependability and they just flat our work. We've personally owned 3 of them and wouldn't think of using anything else. The T460S is Lenovo's latest slimmed down model is easy to carry around with one hand at only 3bs and takes up very little space with its 17mm profile. It has a powerful Intel Core i5 processor and and now comes standard with a 1080p screen. ThinkPads are the workhorse laptop that are the first choice of many businesses and a no brainer for most.

3. Lenovo X1 Carbon Intel Core i5 Dual-Core 14" Laptop for $958.30 (Orig $1369)

Use 30 percent off ThinkPads Coupon: SAVE30THINKPAD.

This is the choice of executives as it is sleek and ultraportable at only 2.6lbs. Its extremely durable with a carbon reinforced lid and is has gone through military ruggedness withstand travel. For all it's size it makes no sacrifices as it has an amazing keyboard, a top rated and fast SSD drive, a bright display, and for an ultraportable it does not skimp on the ports. This has a truly long battery life rated closer to 10-hours and has a rapid charge function which is great for anyone on the go. This gets universally strong reviews but comes at a higher price than the slightly heavier T460S or T460 models.

4. HP Notebook 15 Intel Core i5 Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $459.99 (Orig $559.99)

This is an excellent deal on a business class laptop that packs a ton of value and is a great workstation for yourself or for the rest of your team. While it won't win awards for weight or portability, this laptop shines in performance. It has a great 1920x1080 screen which is uncommon in this price range, a power i5 processor that will handle spreadsheets and word documents, and a speedy 128GB solid state drive that will launch programs and reboot quickly. If you need to buy inexpensive laptops and don't want to make bad sacrifices that will affect productivity this is definitely a top choice.

5. Dell Inspiron 15 3000 Intel Core i3 Dual-Core 15.6" Laptop for $279.99 (Orig $449.99)

If your company runs lean and mean and need a laptops at a low price then this laptop has to be a top choice. The Inspiron has a solid Intel Core i3 processor, includes the latest Windows 10 and costs under $300. Its difficult to find those three important factors when looking for anything close to $300 much less under $300. It has a HD 1366x768 screen but if you connect it to an external monitor then the laptops display makes very little difference whether its good or great. If you are working on a budget then this will definitely exceed your expectations.

