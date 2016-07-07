Start Up Your Day

Facebook Blames Temporary Disappearance of Shooting Video on 'Technical Glitch' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Facebook Blames Temporary Disappearance of Shooting Video on 'Technical Glitch' -- Start Up Your Day Roundup
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Looking for the latest headlines in small business, innovation and tech? Our Start Up Your Day recaps are posted every morning to keep you current.

Graphic video. Facebook says that a "technical glitch" caused the temporary disappearance of the video depicting the shooting of Philando Castile by police in Falcon Heights, Minn.

Personal data. New research suggests that wearable devices may be able to track our movements so precisely that they can record the PIN numbers we type in at ATM machines.

Money problems. Etsy merchants and customers have had problems fulfilling payments as a result of a bug in the marketplace's third-party payment processing system.

More reach. Facebook has revealed the latest step in its plan to connect the world with a platform designed for hard-to-reach rural areas.

Rolling in. Alibaba has released its first smart car -- or "internet car," as it’s being called -- for pre-order in China.

Movers rejoice. Lowe’s is teaming up with Google to remodel your home with an augmented reality app.

Store more. Samsung has unveiled removable UFS (Universal Flash Storage) memory cards that are an upgrade to older microSD models. 

Pay phone. A startup called MikMak is creating a mobile shopping network designed to entertain viewers with 30-second video ads that will then direct them to purchase products.

