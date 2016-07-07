How To Increase Conversion Rates With A Product Video

July 7, 2016 3 min read

A lot of companies have the problem of people landing on their web pages and leaving without buying anything. Their conversion rates are low and they’re not sure what to do about it.

Product videos are extremely beneficial in showing people exactly what you’re selling.

Here are some ways to increase conversions using videos.

Tell a Story

Telling a story is what’s going to keep your audience engaged. The last thing you want to do is make it seem like an all-night shopping channel. There are so many videos a person will see each day, so you have to make sure that yours is the one that stands out.

How do you tell a story in a product video?

There are multiple ways you can do this. To begin with, you may decide that you want to include your product in the video. A user using your product could be far more interesting and engaging, than just explaining the benefits.

Show the Benefits

You don’t want to make the mistake of telling a story without actually showing the benefits of your product. There’s a big difference between features and benefits, though. A product feature is something that a product just happens to have. A benefit is something that you gain by using the feature.

Make sure that you are showing the benefits that are relevant to your target audience. Anything else should be considered a bonus.

Make the Product the Focus of the video

Sometimes you can have a video that includes a number of characters. The problem is that these characters are so engaging that the product loses focus. To see this in action, this is a perfect example of how to create a product video.

The video shows the product being used, and the link shows that the product is always the focus. You are never under illusions about what’s being sold. And the same should apply to your videos because without a product focus, consumers aren’t sure what you’re actually selling.

Are Videos Expensive?

Creating a video does not have to be very expensive. Once upon a time, only the large companies used to afford them. Nowadays, equipment is available very easily, and a good video can be produced with a basic camera, a slideshow, and a voiceover.

Even if you don’t want to get your hands dirty with videos, you can outsource the job to freelancing sites like Fiverr where you could find someone to do it for a very small fee.

Split testing your videos

Like with anything else, you can split test your videos to measure your conversion rates. You can do this by running separate landing pages for your marketing campaign.

You never truly know what’s going to get you the best results until you test it.

Conclusion

Videos have become very popular on the internet. They can be an effective way to increase visibility, conversions, and engagement. It’s worth a try.