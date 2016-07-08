Employee Morale

This Country Has the Happiest Employees in the World

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This Country Has the Happiest Employees in the World
Image credit: Shutterstock.com
2 min read

Are you happy at work? If you live in India, Mexico or the U.S., signs point to yes. But that doesn’t mean happiness at work isn’t more widespread. In fact, a recent study shows that 71 percent of surveyed employees across the world feel positive about their well-being at work.  

Edenred’s Annual Wellbeing Barometer surveyed 14,400 workers around the world to uncover surprising results on people’s happiness at work. Who knew most of us actually enjoy coming to the office?

According to the survey, here’s a list of countries ranked most to least happy at work:

  1. India

  2. Mexico

  3. U.S.

  4. Chile

  5. Brazil

  6. Germany

  7. U.K.

  8. China

  9. Poland

  10. Belgium

  11. Spain

  12. France

  13. Turkey

  14. Italy

  15. Japan

India takes the lead with the happiest employees, as findings reveal that nearly 88 percent agreed to being happy at work. North and South American countries follow closely behind India, followed by Europe and China. Japan comes in last with a shocking 44 percent happiness rate.

But how is happiness for the survey determined? To measure well-being, the study took into account a mix of three factors: environment, appreciation and emotion.The importance of each of these well-being "pillars" varied from country to country.

In Japan, Turkey, China, Italy and Poland, well-being was most related to environmental factors such as being able to count on your colleagues for support and having a clear idea of job expectations. For India, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, emotional factors such as a stimulating workplace, confidence in your future and an interesting job controlled happiness.

Employees in mature economies held more balanced scores: the U.S., the U.K. and Spain lack emotion, and France, Germany and Belgium lack appreciation.

So what really drives well-being at work? Although it’s difficult to pinpoint exactly what makes Indian workers 11 percent more happier than those in the U.S., the survey reveals that HR policies in skills and career management are key drivers to well-being at work.

 

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Employee Morale

Simple Techniques for Boosting Morale That Many Leaders Miss. Are You One of Them?

Employee Morale

In Today's Tight Labor Market, You Can't Afford to Have Unhappy Employees

Employee Morale

6 Entrepreneurs Share Secrets for Boosting Office Morale