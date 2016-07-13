Beat The Heat: 4 Ways Entrepreneurs Can Pamper Their Skin

July 13, 2016 4 min read

Come summer and most of us are running indoors to stay away from the harsh heat. And for us entrepreneurs, with all the meeting, it gets a little hard to escape the sun. From dehydration to low energy to damaged skin, the harsh heat seems to completely drain us all out.

It is times like these which require us to pay extra attention to our skin, hair and body which tends to look drier, duller and damaged than ever. Besides, following a strict beauty regime, eating a balanced diet is of utmost importance since skin is our largest organ and it is also the first to show nutrient deficiency. One should indulge in hydrating, raw and high in fibre foods that not only help your insides cool down but also, help flush out toxins easily.

Get that healthy glow inside out this season by trying these summer beauty foods:

The power of Neem

A miracle food for those who suffer with skin and hair problems due to internal heating of the body, Neem capsules is a supplement that is much needed in your diet. Packed with anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties, Neem capsules help in purifying and clearing toxins from the blood hence, leaving you with clean, radiant and healthy looking skin. Besides cleaning your face, Neem is also known to help strengthen one’s immune system against infections, improves metabolism and gets rid of bacterial deposits internally. For a calmed and purified self, try Neem capsules! Alternatively, one can also try both Amla and/or Aloe Vera capsules which not only help you get lustrous hair and clean skin but also, give relief from cough, cold, sore throat, flu etc.

Olive's power of regeneration

Who said Olive oil can only be used in cooking? A popular ingredient in the cosmetic industry, Olive Oil has various skin benefits. Known to regenerate skin cells gradually, Olive oil is rich in anti-oxidants, natural fatty acids, minerals and vitamins that helps prevent skin aging, softens appearance of wrinkle and rejuvenates one’s skin. Further on, Olive oil comes with the added goodness of Vitamin E and A which hydrates, maintains elasticity and softness of the skin. When applied on the scalp, it also helps soften, nourish and strengthen hair roots hence, decreasing hair fall. Apply olive oil generously on your face, neck and hair after a day of sun damage and see the difference for yourself in a few days!

The 'super-drink'

Consumed by the health conscious around the world, Green tea, also known as a ‘super-drink’, is highly beneficial for your hair, body and skin when applied directly. Containing high amounts of anti-oxidants, polyphenols, vitamins, enzymes and amino acids, Green tea helps improve skin complexion by healing blemishes and scars, reducing inflammation and flushing out toxins. Further on, Green tea is rich in Vitamin K and tannins that help lighten dark eye circles and shrink blood vessels underneath the eyes. Refrigerate 2 used green tea bags for an hour, place them on your closed eyelids, sit back and relax for a refreshed look. In addition, the catechins found in Green tea are anti-bacterial agents that fight against acne-causing bacteria. For getting rid of acne, apply freshly brewed green tea and water on the affected area, allow it to sit for 10 minutes and rinse off. Follow this routine twice a week for results.

Seal that moisture in with honey

A healthy sweetener, one will be surprised to hear the unique skin and hair benefits pure honey has to offer. Loaded with nutrients, anti-oxidants and healing compounds, honey is a natural humectant that helps draw moisture from the air into the skin and ensures it leaves you with soft, supple, long-lasting hydrated skin. Honey is also a wonderful ingredient to treating and preventing acne. Dab honey on acne-prone areas before sleeping and wake up to clearer looking skin. Who knew honey makes for a great hair conditioner also? The enzymes and nutrients found in pure honey shine up your hair without weighing it down. To get back that lost lustre you crave, mix coconut oil with honey, apply on damp hair and rinse it off within 3-4 minutes.