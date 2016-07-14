Creating Vernacular Content Is Not Restricted To Textual Content Alone; Here's Why!

People belonging to smaller cities prefer to audio-visual form of content over textual content.

Deepit Purkayastha, co-founder and chief strategy officer at Inshorts, said that people belonging to smaller cities prefer to audio-visual form of content over textual content.

Deepit was one of the panellists at the Global Mobile App Summit and Awards (GMASA) 2016 in Bengaluru last week.

Deepit said that the therm“vernacular opportunity” is sort of a misnomer kind of a description. “Vernacular is not only textually, it is also audio visually vernacular. I would like to listen to a Bengali song but that doesn’t mean that I would read and write in Bengali,” he said.

He also said that creating vernacular content is not only restricted to textual content. Even tier 2 and 3 city folks prefer textual content in Hindi and English languages and that there is bigger opportunity for vernacular audio-visual content than just textual content, he said.

More content monetization

Talking about monetizing opportunity of content, Deepit said that once there is some sort of maturity in the market where people understand what they want and what they don’t want then subscriptions would kick in. Until that happens, advertising continues to remain the preferred choice of monetization, he said.

“I think we cannot pass the ball to any side of the story because there isn’t sufficient number of niche producers of content. That doesn’t exist because there aren’t sufficient takers for good content. It’s like a vicious cycle,” Deepit said.

To pacify the concerns as to when we will see the emergence of niche categorized versions of news such as politics, business and other categorized domains Deepit said, “I think it completely depends on how the users are evolving and what kind of niche content they are looking at for which people are willing to pay,” he said.