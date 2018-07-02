Conferences

2018 Is Shaping Up as a Pivotal Year for African-American Entrepreneurship
Entrepreneurship

2018 Is Shaping Up as a Pivotal Year for African-American Entrepreneurship

A nationwide ecosystem of accelerators, investment funds and conferences is strengthening black business ownership.
Jaia Thomas | 5 min read
How Come Every Tech Panel Is Always a Tech 'Manel?'
Women in Tech

How Come Every Tech Panel Is Always a Tech 'Manel?'

Women, already badly underrepresented in the tech industry, are rare on panels at professional conferences.
Amy Buckner Chowdhry | 4 min read
3 Tips for Hosting a Marketing Industry Event That Doesn't Suck
Conferences

3 Tips for Hosting a Marketing Industry Event That Doesn't Suck

One Toronto event featured sessions with titles like The Business of Marijuana, DIY Beer & Craft Culture and Axe Throwing.
Jasper Radeke | 6 min read
The Essential Checklist for Attending Conferences This Year
Conferences

The Essential Checklist for Attending Conferences This Year

Conferences, powerfully, offer the ability to gather with like-minded individuals in a room, where ideas that might never have come to light have the breathing room to be shared.
Thomas Smale | 5 min read
The Top 10 Digital Conferences for Entrepreneurs in 2018
Conferences

The Top 10 Digital Conferences for Entrepreneurs in 2018

There's something for every digital entrepreneur on this conference list, curated by a guy who's been to a whole lot of them.
Thomas Smale | 6 min read
8 Must-Attend Events for Making 2018 Your Best Year Ever
Events

8 Must-Attend Events for Making 2018 Your Best Year Ever

Here are eight great conferences and events every entrepreneur should attend this year.
Adam Toren | 6 min read
Here's the Secret to a Successful Marketing or Networking Event
Events

Here's the Secret to a Successful Marketing or Networking Event

Getting in the same room with 10, or 10,000, of your best customers is a big challenge that you can manage with a host of specialized apps and services.
Serenity Gibbons | 4 min read
Are You Ready to Host a User Conference? 5 Ways to Tell the Time Is Right.
Conferences

Are You Ready to Host a User Conference? 5 Ways to Tell the Time Is Right.

Are your customers asking for one? Be sure to give them one that prompts them to become evangelists for your brand.
Don Mal | 6 min read
Tech and Social Influencers Share Real-World Tips for Building Personal Brands
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Tech and Social Influencers Share Real-World Tips for Building Personal Brands

You'll want to follow their hard-won advice.
1 min read
Want to Fund Your Business? These Tips Can Help.
Entrepreneur LIVE!

Want to Fund Your Business? These Tips Can Help.

Get advice from the experts.
1 min read
