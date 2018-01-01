Brian Roberts

Brian Roberts is a writer and founder who has been featured in The Washington Post and published in Entrepreneur, Forbes, Business Insider, Time, Inc., CNBC and others. He has received certificates of special recognition from the U.S. House of Representatives, New Jersey Senate and General Assembly.

$6 Billion in 2 Days: Black Friday and Cyber Monday by the Numbers
In 2016 businesses did $6.79 billion in sales. How will 2017 stack up?
6 Questions All New Entrepreneurs Should Ask Themselves When Starting a Business
Asking yourself the right questions early on can lead to greater profits and productivity down the line.
Use This 1 Marketing Tactic If You Want to Double Your Business Overnight
Do your marketing right, and your email will rise to the top of the online slush pile. That's exactly what you want.
5 Million-Dollar Business Ideas Just Waiting for an Entrepreneur to Seize
The First 5 Steps to Launching a Successful Ecommerce Business
Make sure you get the right information at the right time.
Ecommerce Entrepreneurs: Use This Psychological Trick to Sell More
It's called social proof -- looking to others when you are unsure what to do.
How I Came Up With a Million-Dollar Ecommerce Idea in 20 Minutes
If people are lining up for a product, figure out how to make the line shorter and they'll buy from you.
7 Things I Wish I Knew When I Began as an Entrepreneur
Risk comes with the job, but you don't have to take every gamble.
How to Get Started in Ecommerce for Less Than $100
Follow these four steps to save yourself a lot of time, money and headaches.
3 Lessons You Can Learn From This Entrepreneur's Big Pivot
Feeling unappreciated selling a luxury product, he quit his job and now has a multimillion-dollar business.
Every Entrepreneur Should Be an Intern First
Savvy entrepreneurs can spot opportunity anywhere. Even in fetching a cup of coffee.
3 Lessons From Tim Ferriss About Avoiding Burnout
A chance encounter with the productivity guru yields three priceless insights.
12 Lessons Tony Robbins Taught Me About Entrepreneurship
The iconic figure shared words of wisdom from which all entrepreneurs could benefit.
3 Truths Riding My Motorcycle Taught Me About Being an Entrepreneur
This entrepreneur fell off his bike and realized entrepreneurship is a lot like riding a motorcycle.
How These 3 Fashionable Cousins Use Data To Drive Demand
To satisfy customer demand, these entrepreneurs stay on top of buying patterns and emerging trends relevant to their business.
