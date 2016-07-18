Leadership

Nancy Duarte on Leading Others with Stories, Symbols and Ceremonies

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Nancy Duarte on Leading Others with Stories, Symbols and Ceremonies
Image credit: Lewis Howes
Guest Writer
New York Times Bestselling Author, Entrepreneur, Coach
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes

I heard about today’s guest on The School of Greatness long before I finally got to meet her.

She is a master (and student) of storytelling, especially when it comes to big presentations and speeches.

Nancy Duarte is the founder of the design firm Duarte, Inc. which has consulted companies and leaders like Apple, Google, GE and so many more to create the speeches and presentations that have shaped the brands we love.

She is also the author of four books about how to do this. The most recent one is all about how leaders can use storytelling to enroll their teams to follow their vision. It’s powerful stuff.

That is just one reason I was really excited to talk to Nancy on this episode.

We talked about what choices leaders have to make that can be unpopular in their organizations because they see further along the path than the rest of their team. Nancy then explained how using powerful stories, symbology, ceremonies and speeches can turn the tide of a change like that to transform an entire organization.

She gave great examples as we talked; I know you’ll love them as much as I did.

No matter if you lead a small team or are head of a huge organization, this interview is powerful for anyone who has a big vision in Episode 350 with Nancy Duarte.

Subscribe on iTunesStitcher RadioGoogle Play or TuneIn

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Do You Need A Co-Founder? You Better Believe It.

Leadership

How to Help Your Team Manage Soft Skills

Leadership

7 Qualities of an Extraordinary Leader