Nancy Duarte on Leading Others with Stories, Symbols and Ceremonies

July 18, 2016 2 min read

This story originally appeared on Lewis Howes



I heard about today’s guest on The School of Greatness long before I finally got to meet her.

She is a master (and student) of storytelling, especially when it comes to big presentations and speeches.

Nancy Duarte is the founder of the design firm Duarte, Inc. which has consulted companies and leaders like Apple, Google, GE and so many more to create the speeches and presentations that have shaped the brands we love.

She is also the author of four books about how to do this. The most recent one is all about how leaders can use storytelling to enroll their teams to follow their vision. It’s powerful stuff.

That is just one reason I was really excited to talk to Nancy on this episode.

We talked about what choices leaders have to make that can be unpopular in their organizations because they see further along the path than the rest of their team. Nancy then explained how using powerful stories, symbology, ceremonies and speeches can turn the tide of a change like that to transform an entire organization.

She gave great examples as we talked; I know you’ll love them as much as I did.

No matter if you lead a small team or are head of a huge organization, this interview is powerful for anyone who has a big vision in Episode 350 with Nancy Duarte.

Subscribe on iTunes, Stitcher Radio, Google Play or TuneIn