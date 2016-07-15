15 Fast Facts You Should Know About Trump's VP Pick Mike Pence

July 15, 2016 2 min read

On Friday, Donald Trump issued the following tweet, confirming who many believed would be his pick for the Vice President candidate on his ticket:

I am pleased to announce that I have chosen Governor Mike Pence as my Vice Presidential running mate. News conference tomorrow at 11:00 A.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2016

Here are some fast facts about Mr. Pence:

1. Governor of Indiana

2. 57 years old, married with 3 children

3. Endorsed Sen. Ted Cruz over Trump before Indiana primary

4. House member for 12 years, elected governor in 2012

5. Former conservative talk radio and TV host

6. According to CNN analysts, has ties to the Koch brothers and other influential donors who have not yet supported Trump

7. Was among first Republicans to embrace the Tea Party

8. Signed into law a controversial "religious freedom" that detractors saw as anti-LGBT

9. Has supported increased border security and stricter enforcement of laws prohibiting illegal immigrants from working in the United States

10. In March, approved a bill outlawing abortions based on a fetus's “race, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, or diagnosis or potential diagnosis of the fetus having Down syndrome or any other disability.”

11. Has called for increases in military spending

12. Has an “A” rating from the National Rifle Association, tweeted that he “will always be a strong proponent of the Second Amendment”

13. Repealed Indiana’s inheritance tax and lowered taxes on corporate income and business property

14. Supports free trade

15. Supports school choice and locally-set learning standards