A Stylish Debut For World's Thinnest Laptop!

A Stylish Debut For World's Thinnest Laptop!
What one really looks for in the highly-competitive notebook market is innovation, literally by the second. Hitting the right notes, processor giant HP has launched, what it claims to be the world’s thinnest laptop, Spectre 13 in India. As thin as an AAA- battery at just 10.4 mm, the notebook weighs only 1.1 kg. It is thinner than both MacBook and MacBook Air.

Equipped with a powerful Intel® Core™ i5 and i7 processors, 8 GB RAM, and a hyperbaric cooling technology, the notebook is high-on technology. Add to that its slim and slick looks, dark grey and copper finish and you have a stylish product. Promising to give a superb viewing experience, the laptop comes with a Gorilla Glass 4 display and a 13.3- inch full HD IPS screen.

What makes it so thin?

Largely built using aluminum, HP Spectre has a carbon-fibre bottom that creates a thin-durable profile, keeping the total weight of the notebook at just 1.1 kg. The laptop has a jewel-like finish and a hidden piston hinge that creates the illusion of a hinge-less design, which gives it a futuristic look.

Battery

The premium notebook has a hybrid battery split into two thinner pieces, offering a battery life up to 9 hours 45 minutes. Priced at Rs 1,19,990, HP Spectre will be available in India from July 25, 2016. A hit or a miss, only users will tell.

This article first appeared in the Indian edition of Entrepreneur magazine (July 2016 Issue).

