Elon Musk Says Crack Helps Him Survive on No Sleep

July 18, 2016 3 min read

Elon Musk isn’t sleeping much these days. While he usually pulls in a solid six, it’s been “a lot less these days,” as he told Twitter followers over the weekend.

To be fair, the founder has a lot going on, from the Tesla crash aftermath, to plans to acquire SolarCity, to sticking a SpaceX rocket landing for the fifth time in seven months.

Yeah, dude’s kinda busy.

@KellyBlueJazz 6 hours normally, but a lot less these days — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 16, 2016

So, just how does he stay sharp on so little sleep? The answer isn’t rocket science. It’s crack cocaine, and “large amounts of it,” as the billionaire boss jokingly tweeted back, in a cheeky exchange with fans on the social platform.

Yep, you read that right. Large amounts of crack.

Obviously the man’s kidding, as he’s been known to do. In all seriousness, though, he’s reportedly not a fan of getting tipsy or stoned. Per Ashlee Vance’s biography on Musk (on which Musk closely cooperated with the author), he is as “straight-laced” as they come and only occasionally drinks. He’s not known to dabble in mind-altering substances -- not even when he and his college roommates threw “blowout” beer bashes to make ends meet.

“Musk will have the occasional vodka and Diet Coke,” Vance writes in the book, “but he’s not a big drinker and does not really care for the taste of alcohol.” Musk told his biographer of his University of Pennsylvania keggers and then some, “Somebody had to stay sober during these parties. I was paying my own way through college and could make an entire month’s rent in one night.”

Musk’s college housemate, fellow tech entrepreneur Adeo Ressi, now the CEO of the Founder Institute, told Vance: “Elon was the most straight-laced dude you ever met. He never drank. He never did anything. Zero. Literally nothing.”

Saturday’s surprising tweet wasn’t the first time Musk publicly joked about using drugs. He made a crack in 2013 at a Computer History Museum event that he’d have to take them to enjoy kicking back at the beach. “The idea of lying on a beach as my main thing just sounds like the worst,” he said. “It sounds horrible to me. I would go bonkers. I would have to be on serious drugs. I’d be super-duper bored. I like high intensity.”

In other words, he’s high on life, folks. High on life. There’s a lesson in that.