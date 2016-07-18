Elon Musk

Elon Musk Says Crack Helps Him Survive on No Sleep

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former West Coast Editor
3 min read

Elon Musk isn’t sleeping much these days. While he usually pulls in a solid six, it’s been “a lot less these days,” as he told Twitter followers over the weekend.

To be fair, the founder has a lot going on, from the Tesla crash aftermath, to plans to acquire SolarCity, to sticking a SpaceX rocket landing for the fifth time in seven months.

Yeah, dude’s kinda busy.

Related: 10 Times Elon Musk Had the Best Response

So, just how does he stay sharp on so little sleep? The answer isn’t rocket science. It’s crack cocaine, and “large amounts of it,” as the billionaire boss jokingly tweeted back, in a cheeky exchange with fans on the social platform.

 

Yep, you read that right. Large amounts of crack.   

Related: 7 Takeaways in the Success of Elon Musk for Young Entrepreneurs

Obviously the man’s kidding, as he’s been known to do. In all seriousness, though, he’s reportedly not a fan of getting tipsy or stoned. Per Ashlee Vance’s biography on Musk (on which Musk closely cooperated with the author), he is as “straight-laced” as they come and only occasionally drinks. He’s not known to dabble in mind-altering substances --  not even when he and his college roommates threw “blowout” beer bashes to make ends meet.

“Musk will have the occasional vodka and Diet Coke,” Vance writes in the book, “but he’s not a big drinker and does not really care for the taste of alcohol.” Musk told his biographer of his University of Pennsylvania keggers and then some, “Somebody had to stay sober during these parties. I was paying my own way through college and could make an entire month’s rent in one night.”

Musk’s college housemate, fellow tech entrepreneur Adeo Ressi, now the CEO of the Founder Institute, told Vance: “Elon was the most straight-laced dude you ever met. He never drank. He never did anything. Zero. Literally nothing.”

Related: Elon Musk Says We're Likely Living In a Video Game. Are We?

Saturday’s surprising tweet wasn’t the first time Musk publicly joked about using drugs. He made a crack in 2013 at a Computer History Museum event that he’d have to take them to enjoy kicking back at the beach. “The idea of lying on a beach as my main thing just sounds like the worst,” he said. “It sounds horrible to me. I would go bonkers. I would have to be on serious drugs. I’d be super-duper bored. I like high intensity.”

In other words, he’s high on life, folks. High on life. There’s a lesson in that.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Elon Musk

Are Elon Musk's Warnings About AI Manipulating Social Media Coming True?

Elon Musk

Filings: In 2016, the Future of Elon Musk's Empire Was In Peril. He Had a Desperate Plan to Save It.

Elon Musk

Elon Musk Received the Highest CEO Compensation Package Ever, and 27 Other Crazy Things We've Learned About the SpaceX and Tesla CEO