Why Your Business Needs to Be Active on Instagram (Infographic)

Why Your Business Needs to Be Active on Instagram (Infographic)
Image credit: Thomas Trutschel | Getty Images
VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Instagram is one of the more popular social networks, surpassing 500 million active monthly users that are responsible for posting more than 95 million photos and videos daily. With such a large user base, it presents a great opportunity for businesses to market using an additional social media channel.

In addition to the organic possibilities, Instagram recently introduced its self-serve advertising platform, yet many businesses still haven’t given it a chance. Instagram can be a potential gold mine for your business. Not only do 40 percent of consumers respond better to visual information than plain text, but Instagram’s ad platform allows you to use Facebook’s extensive targeting options.

Take a look at the infographic below from Buzzoid, which explains why your business should be active on Instagram.


Image Source

