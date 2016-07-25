Double Your Profit With These 7 Direct-Mail Strategies

July 25, 2016 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Direct marketing is one strategy that has been developed on the basis of relationship marketing. And in the recent years we all have come across challenges ranging from popular internet advertising to the tough economic climates.

Digital marketing to this have regained the stature leading the organizations with benefits who examine and evaluate their relationships with other clients and customers. Given below are the seven strategies every direct marketing organization should know and do in order to get instant results.

Focussing on what is important: The biggest problem faced by the marketers today is focussing on putting urgent fires rather than something that is really important for a business today – Says Sullivan. He further suggested that the leaders here plan 65 per cent of their day in detail with the other 35 per cent to handle unexpected things to come up. So if you have been reacting then you are not planning for the future. Results can be achieved only when you are about to clear about what matters the most.

Advertisement must change behaviour not attitudes: Favourable consumer attitudes go only with the part of creating sales. And it is the consumer accounts actions that generally result in the ongoing interactions they have had with their clients and customers, in terms of phrases or rephrases bringing in more number of sales, profits and return of investment to the organization.

Being accessible to your customers: It’s good when you are always with your customers. Be their database and source of information through the relevant marketing channels available. They can’t tell what they need from you unless and until they know how and where they could reach you. So try and create a relationship of support and service with the customers you have been dealing with.

The Profitable Advertising: The results of advertising is increasingly measurable, and they must be knowing how they could become accountable. Advertising here again should no longer just be a part of the good but should also turn out to become a measurable investments of profit.

Including something useful: People often think that promotional products as items are generally given away during the tradeshows or to the clients. But what about using them in the direct mail campaign. Along with your sales and marketing message include something like a pen. Those who are on the receiving end say atleast 50 per cent are likely to keep a pen and in order to do so you will continue to remain in their house in the future used or not.

Communicating your goals with the entire team: Each and every team has a business goal that they generally want to achieve.Otherwise, it is generally believed that you are just bowling through a curtain and you cannot hit the target that that is given to you by the members of your organization.So if your employees here do not know the plans for the shift they would then here substitute their own plans in the team. Leaders should here regularly show how the team has been progressing towards their goals and making their team feel much more appreciated.

Building the brand experience: Customers here need to know and feel your brand as an experience that would not just satisfy their individual needs but also brings them with some benefits. The experience that they would have with your products and services should continue to become a total and ongoing immersion in satisfaction.

Suspects are not your prospects: Prospects are generally said to be the consumers who are ready to buy the products and services from you. And suspects are merrily eligible to do so. Communicating with your prospects here reduces the costs of sales and communicating with your suspects raises the cost of advertising.

To conclude organizations, the suppliers, and the last but not the least the marketers need to constantly examine and monitor the sources, status and the vitality of relationships. They would also examine and understand the things they are living from in order to know and discover the things they have grown from.