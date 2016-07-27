Social Media Marketing

This Social Network Engages Audiences Better Than the Rest

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Social Network Engages Audiences Better Than the Rest
Image credit: Shutterstock
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
2 min read

When you’re first launching a business, social media is a prime way to get the word out about your product or service without spending a lot of money. But you don't want to be spending valuable time on a platform that won't connect you with the audience you need.

It's important to be strategic about where you direct your energy and resources, and to that end, TrackMaven, a Washington, D.C.-based maker of marketing analytics software, put together its 2016 Social Media Industry Index to look at which platforms -- Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter -- yields the most user engagement for which industry.

Related: That Justice Department Staffer Didn't Mean to Tweet That

Monitoring the social media content produced by more than 40,000 businesses in 130 industries from Jan. 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016, the study found that when looking at the engagement ratio per brand for social media platforms (which TrackMaven characterizes as the average interactions per post per brand per 1,000 followers), overall, companies see the highest average engagement ratio on Instagram.

The index found that for Twitter and Instagram, businesses in the music industry had the highest interactions per post. Meanwhile, on Facebook, sports and entertainment companies were the most popular, with retail businesses bringing up the rear.

Related: The Shocking Lessons I Learned After I Quit My Social Media Addiction in 3 Days in the Desert

As for LinkedIn, the pharmaceutical industry has the most followers but the lowest average engagement. And it turns out that businesses in airlines and aviation, luxury goods and wine and spirits actually get the highest engagement on the site.  

When you are first sketching out a social media strategy, look at your competitors in the space and see where they are gaining the most traction and customer interaction. It will only save you time down the line.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Ultimate Guide to Instagram for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

No B.S. Guide to Direct Response Social Media Marketing

Buy From
Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Social Media Marketing

Top 5 Not-So-Obvious Social Media Marketing Mistakes You Must Avoid

Social Media Marketing

5 Ways to Dominate Social Media Marketing in 2020

Social Media Marketing

How to Humanize Your Brand to Win on Social Media