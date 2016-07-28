How To Develop Security Policy For Your Company

July 28, 2016 3 min read

With so many government and private websites being hacked on an almost daily basis, and most company information now stored digitally, security policy has become an important part of almost every company.

Small businesses usually ignore this important aspect of business until something terrible happens. Setting up security guidelines and having a policy should be something every business should think about right from the beginning; otherwise, you can become an easy target for intruders.

The good news is that security policies are now very easier to create.

Here are some ways to develop a strong security policy for your company.

1. Start by creating broad policies

Developing a security policy from scratch can be an overwhelming task. The many areas that need to be addressed can be daunting, and you can easily get carried away with the small details instead of focusing on the bigger picture.

The best way to make a start is to create broad policies that cover all major areas of your business.

2. Should be written

This goes without saying: your security policy should be written and serve as a guideline for every member of your company. No matter how simple its form, ensure that you document all policies, and ensure that your security policy is understandable – or you’d be defeating its purpose. Remember policies are a journey rather than a destination. So you’ll have to keep developing them as you go along.

Most companies try to develop their security policies in-house, I strongly advice taking the help of a qualified and competent professional. As entrepreneurs, we can’t do everything ourselves.

A white collar crimes attorney might add great value to your security policy by including policies that could prevent employees from committing crimes where you might be held liable.

3. Start with a standard policies format

To make things easier for you in the beginning, draft policies using a standard format. It might not make sense reinventing the wheel. There are several standard organizational policies templates that are available online.

4. Get employees involved

Eventually, security policies need to be followed, and for that you need the support of your employees. So let them take ownership for these policies. They also give you feedback of the realities on the ground.

5. Stay updated

Your security policy should be a living document that is updated on frequently because situations change often. As your company grows, certain things might become irrelevant while there are other things that might become more relevant. So ensure that your security policy is constantly updated and there is no room for any breach.

6. Train your employees on it

Having a policy is not enough, the most difficult part is to ensure that it is implemented. Employees should understand their role in preventing security breaches, and know what to do when there is a breach.

Conclusion

Security is a very sensitive issue, and it should be treated that way. Having a security policy, guarding them, and helping all team members understand these policies should help your company in protecting its valuable assets.