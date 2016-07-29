Infographic: Digital Vs Traditional Media – A Consumer Shift

July 29, 2016 2 min read

Globally, 16-24 year olds spend an average of 7.5 hours per day online with mobile devices representing 43% of their online time- these findings in PayFort’s infographic on Global WebIndex’s media consumption report provides a perspective to ongoing debates in the media industry about the future of traditional media. Backing perceptions that traditional mediums such as TV, radio and press continue to lose consumers to digital media, the infographic reveals that people now spend an average of 0.75 hours a day on online TV, thanks to the advent of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other services. The infographic helps define demographics by classifying Netherlands, UAE, Sweden etc. as markets with highest internet penetration, and emerging markets such as India, Phillipines, Mexico, and others placed in the bottom five, but they are growing fast all the same. As one would expect, social media also figures as a key threat with users found to be spending “roughly 1 in every 3 minutes online” on social media. Signifying clear shifts closer home, the infographic notes that within the UAE, people spend twice as much time on digital media, as compared to traditional media.

Image credit: PayFort.