3 Ways Pokémon Go Can Be Useful for Marketing

3 Ways Pokémon Go Can Be Useful for Marketing
Image credit: Roslan Rahman | Getty Images
Guest Writer
Hybrid Buzz Strategist
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

With more than 75 million downloads in a span of three weeks and counting, it is safe to say that Pokémon Go is the new phenomenon. The seems to be the trending topic across social media and is projected to continue growing.

Because of this, many businesses are starting to wonder whether or how Pokémon Go can help their business’ marketing efforts while others are already succeeding at doing so.

Unfortunately, most businesses just don’t have the resources to experiment with another platform.

They are already having trouble managing their existing marketing channels as it is.

With that being said, I implore businesses to evaluate whether Pokémon Go could help their business. Here are a three examples that illustrate when you should consider utilizing Pokémon Go.

1. Try Pokémon Go if you have a brick-and-mortar business that sells products.

Pokémon Go assigns local landmarks as pokéstops.

These are stops where gamers need to stop to earn points; therefore, it gets gamers to travel around to local spots to grab their points.

Local businesses, looking to increase in-store traffic should consider creating a pokestop to lure gamers into their store to purchase products.

2. Try Pokémon Go if you’re hosting an event.

Because Pokémon Go is so popular, there is a good possibility that many of your event attendees play the game - especially if most of your attendees are millennials.

Pokémon Go could be used to boost engagement at the event.

Pokémon Go items could be of very desirable, yet affordable, items for event attendees. As well, Pokémon Go could help gamers to connect with the event more as Pokémon GO is a personal part of their lives.

3. Try Pokémon Go to establish a good reputation with millennials.

While establishing a reputation as a great employer does not directly impact short-term revenue, it does ensure that your company attracts the best candidates, which increases long-term revenue.

Pokémon Go could be utilized at team building activities, events and retreats to boost employees engagement amongst each other.

