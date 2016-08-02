iPhone

Apple's iPhone Has Now Sold Over A Billion Units

Apple's iPhone Has Now Sold Over A Billion Units
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The iPhone tends to stay in the news almost every week. Sometimes it's over the excitement of an upcoming model, while other times, it's about how the smartphone market has matured and sales are slowing down. This week's news is more on the optimistic side, as Apple announced it sold its one billionth iPhone recently, nine years after its launch in 2007. Details on when or where that magic numbered device sold have not been made available, but CEO Tim Cook did issue a statement

"iPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history," he said. "It's become more than a constant companion. iPhone is truly an essential part of our daily life and enables much of what we do throughout the day. Last week, we passed another major milestone when we sold the billionth iPhone. We never set out to make the most, but we’ve always set out to make the best products that make a difference. Thank you to everyone at Apple for helping change the world every day."

This article was originally published on tbreak and has been reposted on Entrepreneur Middle East based on a mutual agreement between the websites.

Related: The Heavyweight: Apple's New iPad Pro

 

