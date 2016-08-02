Apple's iPhone Has Now Sold Over A Billion Units

August 2, 2016 2 min read

The iPhone tends to stay in the news almost every week. Sometimes it's over the excitement of an upcoming model, while other times, it's about how the smartphone market has matured and sales are slowing down. This week's news is more on the optimistic side, as Apple announced it sold its one billionth iPhone recently, nine years after its launch in 2007. Details on when or where that magic numbered device sold have not been made available, but CEO Tim Cook did issue a statement.

"iPhone has become one of the most important, world-changing and successful products in history," he said. "It's become more than a constant companion. iPhone is truly an essential part of our daily life and enables much of what we do throughout the day. Last week, we passed another major milestone when we sold the billionth iPhone. We never set out to make the most, but we’ve always set out to make the best products that make a difference. Thank you to everyone at Apple for helping change the world every day."

